A large plume of smoke was spotted by the North Saanich marina on Sunday afternoon. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

One dead, two injured following a large fire at North Saanich Marina

One boat has sunk, nearby resident says they heard an explosion ‘sounding like a cannon’

BC Coroners Service is investigating the death of an individual following a large fire at North Saanich Marina on Sunday afternoon just before 4 p.m. that destroyed multiple vessels and a fuel dock.

“At this time, we can confirm the BC Coroners Service has been notified of one death in [North] Saanich, and we are currently investigating to determine the cause, with no further information available,” said Andy Watson, spokesperson with BC Coroners Service Sunday evening. “The RCMP have deemed it as non-suspicious. As you’re already know, we do not confirm or release identity as per the Coroners Act.”

Sarah Morris, media relations with BC Emergency Health Services , said her office received a call at around 3:54 pm for reports of an explosion at the North Saanich Marina. “Six ambulances were dispatched to the scene,” she said. “Paramedics have cared for two patient and transported them to hospital. The scene remains active, with the coast guard, fire, police and five ambulances still at the scene.”

Cpl. Chris Manseau of the RCMP said just before 7 p.m. Sunday night that it is too early to tell what caused the incident. He said additional specialized investigators will be on scene tomorrow and he could not give any additional updates on a reported fatality. “More information should be forthcoming tomorrow,” he said.

North Saanich resident Daria Wynder Muirhead said she was on a Mother’s Day drive when she heard the explosion. Another nearby resident heard the explosion from her home.

“It sounded like a cannon dropped on our roof,” said North Saanich resident Donna Timms. “We came running outside and could see a bit of the fire at the dock and within 10 minutes it was fully ablaze. It was such a mess to see.”

