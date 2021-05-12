The first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose in Canada is prepared at The Michener Institute in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

One death, 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

There are 484 active cases of the virus in the region currently

Interior Health (IH) recorded one new death and 39 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Wednesday (May 12)

The total number of cases in the region is now at 11,529 since the pandemic began, with 484 cases currently active. There are 26 individuals in hospital due to the virus, and ten in intensive care.

The new death within the region is from Sandalwood Retirement Resort, an independent living facility in Kelowna.

Provincial health officials announced 600 new cases throughout B.C. Despite a slight increase in new cases, the number of seriously ill people due to the virus is slightly down from 426 to 423.

Here is an update on current outbreaks in the region:

  • Sandalwood Retirement Resort independent living in Kelowna has 28 cases: 26 residents and two staff, with two deaths connected to the outbreak.
  • Orchard Haven long-term care in Keremeos has two cases: one resident and one staff.
  • Spring Valley long-term care in Kelowna has 35 cases: 25 residents, 10 staff/other, with five deaths connected to the outbreak.

The province announced that it has reached 50 per cent of first-dose vaccination for eligible adults this week. As of Wednesday evening, people aged 30 and older will now be able to book appointments for their vaccination.

“Given the limited availability of the AstraZeneca vaccine supply, we are holding all remaining AstraZeneca vaccine for dose-two booster immunizations,” health minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a joint statement.

“Existing pharmacy bookings will proceed, but no additional appointments will be accepted at this time.”

Dix and Henry also said the province is waiting on the results of studies about COVID-19 vaccine interchangeability, which they said will help with second dose approach and options.

