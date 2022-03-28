One in custody following police chase, attempted car-jacking near Revelstoke

The RCMP have released details of the incident that occurred on Thursday (March 24)

A 34-year-old man is in custody following a police pursuit and attempted car-jacking which resulted in a four-vehicle collision on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke on March 24.

According to RCMP, they responded to assist the BC Ambulance Service on the evening of March 23 when the man in question was experiencing a medical issue at a motel in Sicamous. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and officers determined that he had three outstanding warrants for his arrest out of the Upper Fraser Valley Detachment. The warrants were not executed at the time, stated RCMP.

At noon the following day, the man discharged himself from the hospital. Police say he and an accomplice fled the area in a vehicle, which was later spotted by RCMP in Sicamous and a pursuit was initiated.

Authorities deployed a spike belt to slow down the fleeing vehicle, however, the device was not successful and the pursuit was terminated east of Revelstoke.

The vehicle continued eastbound on Highway 1 and crashed, causing a four-vehicle collision east of Albert Canyon, 32 km east of Revelstoke.

According to RCMP, the suspect attempted to steal an unoccupied vehicle, then tried to jump into a moving vehicle and also allegedly attempted to carjack a third vehicle which was occupied by a family who had a child on board.

The man was arrested by officers before he was able to flee the scene again.

The suspect remains in custody and the driver of the suspect vehicle was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

Following the crash, Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden was closed for nearly 12 hours, leaving travellers stranded on the road and in surrounding communities.

According to Cpl. Phil Pauzé of Revelstoke RCMP, the highway was closed for a lengthy period of time to allow for the investigation to take place methodically.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.

motor vehicle crashRevelstoke