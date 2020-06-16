Fire crews knocked down a fire in a motorhome early Tuesday morning in Oliver, resulting in one person being transported to hospital. (File photo)

One in hospital following motor home fire near Oliver

A dog succumbed to its injuries as a result of the fire

Fire crews knocked down a fire in a motorhome early Tuesday (June 16) morning near Oliver, resulting in one person being transported to hospital.

One resident in the mobile home escaped after it caught fire. The fire was started as a result of cooking, Oliver Fire Department chief Bob Graham explained.

“My understanding is … something cooking on the stove caught the kitchen on fire and spread to the rest of the motorhome.”

The mobile home was parked next to a house on an Osoyoos Indian Band property. The resident was taken to South Okanagan General Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

A dog succumbed to its injuries as a result of the fire.

Fire crews were on scene for about an hour.

READ MORE: Napping driver suspected of causing four-vehicle Highway 1 collision near Chase

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One year after prison escape, Greater Victoria residents still don’t feel safe
Next story
Okanagan to welcome ride-sharing this summer

Just Posted

Arrow Heights’ Grade 7 class donates trip money to food bank

Their year end trip was cancelled due to COVID-19

Utilities Commission investigating gas prices in Revelstoke

Complaints of unfair pricing spurred the investigation

Salmon Arm Roots and Blues to host free virtual festival with Black Press Media

New and archival footage to comprise two-hour shows running Aug. 14 to 16

Ride-hailing coming to Kamloops

Kabu Ride is launching in Kamloops on July 1

Go by bike June 20 for Cycle for Solstice event

POW, RCA and Go By Bike are hosting the new event

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Library friends finally able to resume North Okanagan book sale

Sale moves outdoors, with more than 800 boxes of books

Dramatic sky in the East Kootenay during last Saturday’s storm

Thunderstorms rolled through the East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13

Okanagan to welcome ride-sharing this summer

Lucky To Go and Kabu Ride are first coming to Kelowna in July and August

Kelowna student wins $100,000 UBC scholarship

‘Winning this award has definitely changed my life,’ said James Ropotar

One in hospital following motor home fire near Oliver

A dog succumbed to its injuries as a result of the fire

One year after prison escape, Greater Victoria residents still don’t feel safe

‘I don’t want to constantly have to be on guard,’ residents react to murder charges

Lake Country firefighters climb mountain in lieu of stairs

International fundraiser goes online in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

You can help prevent seniors from suffering abuse and neglect

Resources for detecting, stopping abuse highlighted on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Most Read