DriveBC said an assessment is in progress

The eastbound lane of the Trans Canada Highway is blocked by a tree west of Revelstoke past the Enchanted Forest. The highway remains open to single lane alternating traffic. (DriveBC)

DriveBC is reporting a tree on the highway and downed power line on the Trans Canada Highway west of Revelstoke near The Enchanted Forest.

The eastbound lane is closed, but the highway remains open to alternating traffic.

An assessment is in progress.

BC Hydro is reporting that 42 customers are affected by the outage.

