One man taken into custody after tear gas deployed during RCMP standoff in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP stand off at home on Gordon Drive. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press Media) Kelowna RCMP stand off at home on Gordon Drive. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press Media) Kelowna RCMP stand off at home on Gordon Drive. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press Media)

UPDATE: 9:40 p.m.

RCMP took one man into custody about 9:20 p.m.

Police are now clearing the scene.

________

A smoke bomb was set off at a home on Gordon Drive after the RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) failed to have someone inside vacate without incident, in what appeared to be an armed standoff.

The home, near the intersection of KLO Road, was surrounded by an armed tactical unit about 6 p.m., Wednesday, according to witnesses on scene.

A black truck was taped off at the intersection of KLO and Gordon, near the incident.

Some homes in the area have been evacuated and others have been asked to shelter in place for public safety.

RCMP vehicles shut down Gordon Drive from Raymer Avenue to KLO Road for more than three hours.

The RCMP canine unit along with a large ERT vehicle sat in the driveway of the home, which had several broken windows.

Even after tear gas was discharged at the home, the individual inside the residence did not exit. A megaphone was used to coax the person out of the home, however, by 9 p.m., no one was seen leaving.

A neighbour who had moved into the area just over a year ago said, they had never seen the police at the home before and that this was a surprising incident.

They went on to comment, that they believed the South Pandosy area had seen an increase in criminal activity over the past year and noted the brazen targeted shooting outside the Canadian Brew House in August.

READ MORE: Explosive device found at Pandosy Street and KLO Road in Kelowna

READ MORE: East Kelowna shooting death deemed homicide

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twittersubscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaRCMP