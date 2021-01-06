A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

One more death, 71 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

A total of 785 cases remain active and 33 people are in hospital, nine of whom are in intensive care

Interior Health (IH) is reporting one additional death and 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Jan. 6. This brings the region’s total case-count since testing began to 4,310 and the total death toll to 34.

A total of 785 cases remain active and 33 people are in hospital, nine of whom are in intensive care.

The person who died was a resident at Heritage Square long-term care home in Vernon.

“I want to take the time to offer my condolences to the loved ones and caregivers,” said Susan Brown, IH’s president and CEO. “We are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout Interior Health, so please, stay home if you are feeling unwell, get tested, and use your layers of protection.”

Also on Tuesday, an outbreak was declared at a second Oliver long-term care home. Sunnybank currently has four cases among staff members at the home.

READ MORE: B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Interior Health provided the following updates to outbreaks in the region:

  • Outbreak declared at Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver with four staff cases connected to this outbreak.
  • Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 13 cases: 10 residents and three staff.
  • Williams Lake Seniors Village has two cases: one resident and one staff.
  • Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 10 cases: eight residents and two staff.
  • Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 31 cases: 21 residents and 10 staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 42 cases: 37 residents and five staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Teck mining operations remains at 16 IH cases linked to the outbreak.
  • McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver has 77 cases: 54 residents and 23 staff, with 13 deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton has nine cases: five residents and four staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna has 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
As U.K. travel ban lifts, new pre-flight COVID-19 test rules will come into effect in Canada
Next story
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Just Posted

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
One more death, 71 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

A total of 785 cases remain active and 33 people are in hospital, nine of whom are in intensive care

Downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Local doctor ‘very concerned’ as Revelstoke becomes COVID-19 hotspot

Interior Health issued a public health warning for Revelstoke on Jan. 5

Charlotte Blundell is creating stained-glass pride flags for people to display in their windows in Revelstoke. (Submitted/Charlotte Blundell)
Creating a rainbow: Revelstoke artist crafting stained-glass LGBTQ flags

Charlotte Blundell wants to give people and businesses a symbol of identity, allyship and inclusion

Mt. Begbie is Revelstoke’s iconic peak. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives #4568)
Mt. Begbie protection possibly a stepping stone for new Revelstoke land-use plans

Logging is still permitted on the mountain

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
One more death, 61 cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Thirty-five people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
THE LATEST: Biden denounces protesters’ violence at Capitol

Several Republican lawmakers are expected to object to Biden’s win

Country music artist Aaron Goodvin is one of the performers in the Sakamoto Agency’s 100 Homes: Concert Connections series. (Contributed)
Music promoter arranges concerts for care homes

Sakamoto Agency organizing series of free pre-recorded concerts for care homes across Canada

An apartment is proposed for the corner of Alexis Park Drive and Turtle Mountain Boulevard. (City map)
Apartment proposed for North Okanagan lots

Alexis Park Drive and Turtle Mountain Boulevard could also see a roundabout in the future

A total of 17 staff and five residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Vernon and District Association for Community Living, or Venture Training, according to Executive Director Ryan Cucheron Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Google image)
22 positive COVID-19 cases at Vernon’s Venture Training

17 staff, five residents tested positive at the agency which offers programs for people with disabilities

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Air Canada uses social media influencers to promote travel abroad, despite stay-home direction

At least two influencers have travelled to warmer climates in the past few weeks

Wrought iron picket fences can be deadly to wildlife. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service file photo)
North Okanagan deer impaled by fence believed dead: CO

Conservation Officers called to Westshore Estates

A Kelowna church congregation will continue to worship together, despite receiving a ticket by police. (Pixabay)
‘We are making a stand’: Kelowna church will continue to gather, despite RCMP fine

Since the pandemic began, Harvest Ministries has not stopped gathering

Most Read