One person dead after morning crash with semi truck near Golden

The road is expected to stay closed until this evening

One person is dead after a semi truck jack-knifed into oncoming traffic and collided with a vehicle.

Golden RCMP responded to a fatal collision at 11:50 a.m., Nov. 10 on Highway 1, near Donald, 28 km west of Golden.

READ MORE: Vehicle crash closes Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

The drive of the semi truck was not injured, however one person in the passenger vehicle died at the scene.

RCMP said they are still in the early stages of the investigation. Cause of the crash is not known, however RCMP said nothing has been ruled out.

Anyone with information regarding the crash, including dashboard camera video, is asked to call Trans Canada East Traffic Services in Golden at 250-344-2221.

READ MORE: Air service, police dog assist Revelstoke RCMP with arrest of alleged car thief

Highway 1 is currently closed between Revelstoke and Golden. DriveBC expects the road to reopen by 6 p.m.

At the time of the crash, road conditions were poor over Rogers Pass with blowing snow. It’s expected to continue snowing into the evening.

Approximately 10 cm of snow has fallen within the last 24 hours in Revelstoke.

trans-canada highway

