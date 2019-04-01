Photo: Laryn Gilmour - Crash on Todd Road.

Woman arrested at crash scene in East Kelowna

A roll-over on Todd Road happened just before 9 a.m. Monday

UPDATE: 9:50 a.m.

A crash on Todd Road has sent one man to hospital after a truck rolled over into the ditch about 9 a.m.

According to those on scene a woman, was arrested by RCMP, it has not been confirmed yet if she was in the vehicle.

The man trapped in the truck had to be removed by emergency crews and put into the care of BC Ambulance.

More to come.

————

Emergency crews are working to release a man who is pinned, following a roll-over on Todd Road in Kelowna.

It’s believed there were three people injured in the crash and a Capital News reporter has gone to the scene.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland provides funding towards banner program
Next story
12% of Canadians want to be in an open relationship: UBC

Just Posted

See Revelstoke Theatre Company’s performance of ART

The comedy is showing at the Performing Arts Centre on April 4, 5, 6

Kelowna teens helped by War Amps

Rio Manning, 16, and Bryce Cordick, 15, were both born missing a hand

Revelstoke roads and weather for April 1

Road conditions as of 7:15 a.m.: Highway 1 west- No warnings or… Continue reading

Revelstoke’s Food Recovery program ahead of the times

As other municipalities catch on Community Connections’ program is coming on its two year anniversary

Woman arrested at crash scene in East Kelowna

A roll-over on Todd Road happened just before 9 a.m. Monday

April Fool’s pranks plague the Okanagan

RCMP announce new cat services, Borat Sagdiyev CEO of Kelowna company

Peachland looks for volunteers for community clean-up

Community Clean-Up Month begins April 6

White honoured for ongoing service to Summerland

Summerland’s Citizen of the Year has been active in the community for 63 years

B.C. Ferries Commissioner proposes 2.3% limit on fare increases

Public can comment on price cap until June 30

Eagle Valley and Revelstoke snowmobile clubs check compliance in caribou closures

Mountain communities in southeast B.C. want to be consulted on further closures

Sleeveless dress are OK, B.C. legislature speaker says in dress code update

Darryl Plecas says a full dress code review is underway

Okanagan inmate in court again for allegedly sending letter to man he shot

Ronald Teneycke returns to court on failing to comply with a no contact order charge

Ferlizza receives Summerland’s Youth Leadership Award

Recipients honoured at Summerland Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Excellence Awards

Has the Shuswaggi lake monster been caught on video?

Fishermen film unexplained waves with black humps rising from the top

Most Read