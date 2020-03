The price for oil from Alberta is $7.20 per barrel

This morning in the Big Eddy. (Myles Williamson/Revelstoke Review)

One gas station in Revelstoke has gas below a buck.

This morning, gas at Big Eddy Market is $.99 per litre for regular.

Other stations in town are still selling it for $1.17.

READ MORE: Gas prices in Revelstoke one of highest in province

As-of-today, Western Canada Select the bench mark for Alberta oil producers, is selling at $7.20 per barrel which is cheaper than the popular kids game Barrel of Monkeys. The game is selling for $9.99 at London Drugs.

