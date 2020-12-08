One person was sent to hospital with undisclosed injuries after an early morning fire in an apartment complex in the 2900 block of 43rd Avenue Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

One sent to hospital in Vernon balcony fire

‘When the fire alarm rings, it’s time to get out,’ fire Chief reminds stubborn residents

Firefighters were quick to respond to an early morning balcony fire on a main-level apartment in a 43rd Avenue complex Tuesday that sent one to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was called to the 29th Street and 43rd Avenue complex around 4:50 a.m., Dec. 8. Upon arrival, they found a heavily involved fire on the balcony of a main-level unit of the two-storey building.

“Due to the nature of the fire, we called for additional resources, but the firefighters who were first on the scene did a great job knocking the fire down quickly, which kept it from spreading to neighbouring units or the second floor,” said fire Chief David Lind.

Several residents were evacuated from the building during the event, but VFRS said not everyone was willing to leave the apartment which was cause for concern for firefighters.

“When the fire alarm rings, it’s time to get out,” Lind said. “The safety of our citizens and our emergency responders is paramount and when there’s a fire, time is of the essence.

“You must leave quickly,” he said.

The cause is unknown at this time and a fire investigation is underway. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and BC Ambulance Services were both on the scene during the event.

