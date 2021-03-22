One taken to hospital after truck rolls in North Okanagan

A pickup truck rolled onto its roof with two people inside closing Highway 97A in Enderby for about an hour Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of George Street (Highway 97A) between Meadow Crescent and Evergreen Street at around 9:25 p.m. March 21.

“It was a horrific looking scene, I’m just amazed nobody passed last night,” Enderby fire chief Cliff Vetter said Monday. “They should be counting their lucky stars.”

A female passenger was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the male driver was investigated for impaired driving after admitting to being under the influence of alcohol to emergency crews.

The Dodge truck was completely destroyed in the crash, near the entrance to Sutherlands Bakery.

The highway was closed for less than an hour as the scene was cleared before 11 p.m., according to DriveBC.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is still investigating the incident.

READ MORE: Vernon crews douse dumpster fire

READ MORE: GoFundMe launched for Vernon family

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashRCMP