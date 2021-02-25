Southbound traffic is stalled Thursday, Feb. 25, after a vehicle rolled into the ditch around 2 p.m. (Morning Star photo)

Southbound traffic is stalled Thursday, Feb. 25, after a vehicle rolled into the ditch around 2 p.m. (Morning Star photo)

One trapped after vehicle rolls off Highway 97 south of Vernon

Single-vehicle incident on highway stretch; vehicle rolled onto its roof

UPDATE: 2:40 p.m.

Traffic is slowly moving as RCMP are directing traffic around the single-vehicle rollover.

Delays are expected.

UPDATE: 2:28 p.m.

Southbound traffic is stalled before the Kal Lake lookout Feb. 25 as emergency crews respond to a single-vehicle rollover off Highway 97 in Coldstream.

The patient trapped has since been reportedly extricated from the vehicle.

The extent of injuries and cause of the incident are unknown at this time.

Fire, RCMP and ambulance are on scene.

To avoid delay, southbound motorists can detour on Commonage Road.

ORIGINAL:

One person is reportedly trapped in a vehicle that rolled onto its roof Thursday afternoon.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services were called out around 2 p.m. for reports of a single-vehicle incident off Hwy. 97 near Okanagan College in Coldstream.

Emergency crews are on scene and motorists may expect some delays.

More to come.

