One year later: No suspects, no information after man shot dead in Kelowna

Investigation continues after a man was found dead in a vehicle in Upper Mission

Almost a year after a fatal shooting incident took place in an upper Mission neighbourhood, there is still little known about what happened.

It would be Kelowna’s first homicide of 2020. A man was found dead inside a vehicle on Trumpeter Court.

Witnesses at the time said gunshots were heard between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m., on March 25. Kelowna RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit (SCU) took over the case during the early stages of the investigation.

The 300-block of Trumpeter Court was blocked off for most of the day.

On March 16, 2021, Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy confirmed the investigation surrounding the incident is still active. So far, no arrests have been made and no additional information is being released.

Other gun-related incidents in Kelowna from 2020 include a shooting at the Ramada hotel on Aug. 26, and another in southeast Kelowna on Aug. 30.

Just before 11 a.m. on Aug. 26, police and emergency crews were called to the Ramada after shots were fired at the hotel’s parking lot.

Hotel guest Cindy Price said at first, she thought she heard a car backfire. But a few seconds later, there were four more shots.

“I looked out the window… and I saw an older black car barrel backwards and peel out of the parking lot (onto Enterprise Way),” she said at the time.

Police confirmed a man suffered minor injuries. Guests and staff were unharmed.

On Aug. 30, a man drove himself while injured with a gunshot wound, to Kelowna General Hospital. In his vehicle was another man, shot dead. Police identified him as Cory Allan Patterson.

At the time, Noseworthy said the man indicated the incident happened in the McCulloch area of East Kelowna, which led officers to canvass the area for witnesses and evidence.

In September, the RCMP confirmed officers seized firearms from a West Kelowna home in connection to Patterson’s death.

So far, there are no additional details that have been released since these incidents.

