Chase RCMP requesting witnesses to Oct. 10, 2020 incident involving a vehicle chase between a Jeep and motorcycle followed by a firearm being shot at a Scotch Creek home. (File photo)

Ongoing feud, racing vehicles in Shuswap keep police scrambling

Chase RCMP report one day in October meant leaving incidents to respond to others, witnesses wanted

One day last month brought crime galore to the North Shuswap, with police scrambling to respond to an ongoing feud, a vehicle chase, firearms offences and more.

About 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 10, Chase RCMP received multiple reports of a Jeep Cherokee and a motorcycle driving fast and dangerously through Scotch Creek, with one vehicle apparently chasing the other.

“Further reports indicated that the Jeep Cherokee ran over the motorcycle, and then both vehicles became stuck on the beach off Pine Grove Road. Witnesses stated that the driver of the motorcycle ran off on foot, but the driver of the Jeep was still on scene,” Sgt. Barry Kennedy said in a news release issued Nov. 2.

However, while en route, police were directed to a second, unrelated incident, which Kennedy described as “unfortunate and preventable.” It involved an ongoing feud.

The complainant, a 58-year-old Scotch Creek man, said he was in a vehicle collision with a 50-year-old man from Lee Creek.

“He further explained he was driving down the road, minding his own business, when the man from Lee Creek stopped his vehicle, got out and tried to provoke him into a physical fight by kicking at the vehicle he was driving. Concerned for the vehicle, which did not belong to him, he tried to drive away. However, the male from Lee Creek stepped in front of him and was struck; the complainant then accidentally struck the other vehicle as well,” Kennedy said.

The Lee Creek man admitted to police he tried to provoke the other man to start a fight. He was convinced that the man from Scotch Creek ran him over and then purposely drove into his vehicle. Both men were arrested at the scene and the incident is still under investigation.

“This unfortunate and preventable incident drew upon the limited police resources that are available in the Chase area on what turned out to be a busy day for Chase RCMP members,” Kennedy said.

Read more: Alleged dispute over dogs in North Shuswap leads ot seizure of 21 guns

Read more: RCMP suspect North Shuswap shooting, hit and run linked

That same afternoon at 4:37 p.m. police received multiple reports of a man shooting a firearm near a residence in Scotch Creek. Police responded immediately, leaving the scene of the incident involving the feuding men.

When officers arrived, the man attempted to resist arrest but was ultimately taken into custody without injury, Kennedy reported. As the investigation unfolded, the man who was arrested and charged with firearms offences was also charged with dangerous driving from the earlier vehicle chase involving the Jeep Cherokee.

Kennedy said witnesses have been reluctant to provide statements to police and he urges them to do so for the good of the community.

To conclude the day, at 11:51 p.m. officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle collision on Squilax Anglemont Road near Scotch Creek where a white Mercedes sedan had left the road at a high speed and struck a utility pole.

The passenger was not injured and was helped from the vehicle by a passing Good Samaritan. The driver was trapped, which required the assistance of Chase Fire Rescue and the Scotch Creek Fire Department to remove her. She was transported to hospital in Kamloops with life-threatening injuries. Alcohol was suspected to be a factor, but the incident remains under investigation.

