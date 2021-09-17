UPDATE: Power restored in Revelstoke

Power restored to Revelstoke after most of town was affected

BC Hydro attributed the outage to a ‘transmission circuit failure’.

Residents first lost power at 11 am.

Power came back briefly at around 12 pm but then immediately shut off again, then permanently returned at approximately 12:30 pm.

Crews currently on-site to fix the problem. — Revelstoke Review (@RevelstokeRevue) September 17, 2021

