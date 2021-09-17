UPDATE: Power restored in Revelstoke

Power restored to Revelstoke after most of town was affected
BC Hydro attributed the outage to a ‘transmission circuit failure’.
Residents first lost power at 11 am.
Power came back briefly at around 12 pm but then immediately shut off again, then permanently returned at approximately 12:30 pm.
Ongoing power outage for most of Revelstoke.
Outage attributed to circuit failure.
Power first went off around 11 am.
Crews currently on-site to fix the problem.
— Revelstoke Review (@RevelstokeRevue) September 17, 2021
@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.