UPDATE: Power restored in Revelstoke

BC Hyrdo reported ‘transmission circuit failure’ as reasoning

Power restored to Revelstoke after most of town was affected

BC Hydro attributed the outage to a ‘transmission circuit failure’.

Residents first lost power at 11 am.

Power came back briefly at around 12 pm but then immediately shut off again, then permanently returned at approximately 12:30 pm.

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Revelstoke

