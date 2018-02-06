The McTaggarts, from right, Kim, Glenn and Cameron, hold their welcome signs up as students from Ono Cho, Japan arrive at Revelstoke Secondary School on Feb. 1, 2018 for their annual exchange. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Ono Cho exchange celebrates cultures

“It just makes the world feel like a really small place,” says host parent

They arrived a little late, slightly sleepy, but with ear to ear smiles.

Having travelled thousands of kilometres across the Pacific, the students and their chaperones were easily forgiven.

The group of 21 (16 students, four teachers, one escort,) arrived at the RSS lobby to much fanfare. Local host families and delegates cheered and help up homemade welcome signs with their Japanese student’s name.

It was the start of a whirlwind cultural event that takes place annually, an exchange between Revelstoke and Ono Cho.

Thursday night, as families waited for the group to arrived, they chatted quietly among themselves.

The McTaggarts sat together in the front row of chairs, holding their two signs aloft.

They’ve hosted students a handful of times.

“It’s a real small-world feeling that you get,” says Kim. “The students that we hosted many years ago, we’ve kept in touch with them.”

When son Cameron, a Grade 10 student at RSS, was in Japan last year for the exchange, he was met by two former students that had stayed with his family in Revelstoke.

“There’s a real connection and we’ve kept in touch,” says Kim. “It just makes the world feel like a really small place.”

This year, one of their students is the younger sister of a student they hosted years ago.

“These are great kids,” says Glenn. “They’re amazing. A lot of fun.”

“They’re eager to try whatever it is that you’re doing,” adds Kim. “They just participate in whatever your activities are at home.”

The students experience a lot in a short amount of time. On the schedule was a day at the school Friday, shadowing students.

Saturday and Sunday the students were scheduled to take in some of the town’s winter activities, including skiing at Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

The McTaggarts were hoping to visit Halcyon Hot Springs and a Carousel of Nations Saturday. Glenn was already thinking about getting their students outfitted to go snowshoeing in the back yard.

“You get to be a tourist in your own town,” says Kim. “Sometimes you forget how beautiful it is where we’re living.”

On Monday, it was the Ono Cho students’ turn to share their culture with students. They set up stations in the common area near the office for RSS students to experience.

The McTaggarts are already looking forward to hosting another group of students in the future. And perhaps, if they get lucky, a trip of their own abroad.

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Ono Cho students arrive at Revelstoke Secondary School on Feb. 1, 2018 for their annual exchange. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke host families welcome exchange students from Ono Cho as they arrive at RSS for an annual exchange. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Exchange students from Ono Cho settle in at RSS for an annual exchange. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Previous story
Arrest made after alleged threats against B.C. mayor
Next story
ICBC to cap pain and suffering payouts to stem car insurance losses

Just Posted

Ono Cho exchange celebrates cultures

“It just makes the world feel like a really small place,” says host parent

EDITORIAL CARTOON for Feb. 7

Marissa Tiel Review Staff… Continue reading

Revelstoke Nordic skiers battle cold temperatures in Prince George

Club update on athletes competing around Canada

Winter driving conditions around Revelstoke

DriveBC is reporting slippery sections between Glacier National Park and Craigellachie

PHOTOS: A Carousel of Nations celebrates multiculturalism

The annual event at the Community Centre had attendees share food, music, games and ideas

Meet Morgan, the Shuswap’s snow shovelling dog

Newfoundland dog can also rescue swimmers, fetch beer and clean up garbage

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Coroner makes recommendations in 2015 whale-watching boat capsizing in Tofino

Six people died after whale watching vessel capsized in 2015

ICBC to cap pain and suffering payouts to stem car insurance losses

Limit on pain and suffering, increased care for major injuries

Arrest made after alleged threats against B.C. mayor

City has launched an internal investigation following threats made at city hall last week involving their CAO

BCHL Today: John Grisdale stepping down and wild times in Trail

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Arcade Fire, Jessie Reyez lead Juno nominees with four apiece

Late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, the Arkells, Ruth B and Hedley have three nominations each

Stetski announces extended deadline for Canada Summer Jobs applications

Program accepting applications until Feb. 9

Andrew Wilkinson won big in rural B.C. to clinch B.C. Liberal leadership

Strong showing by Michael Lee helped defeat Dianne Watts

Most Read