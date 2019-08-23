Opening delayed for new campground at Mt. Revelstoke National Park

The opening of the new Mt. Revelstoke National Park campground has been delayed until next year.
It was expected to open this year, and Parks Canada did not offer an explanation other than to say that the project will soon “move into the final phase of preparation for visitor use”.
The campground is being developed at kilometre one on the Meadow in the Sky Parkway, where there used to be staff residences.
It’s now scheduled to open in 2020 and will offer up to 65 sites.
In 2016, the Government of Canada announced $6-million in funding for Mt. Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks. The campground at Mt. Revelstoke was estimated to cost $4.5-million.
With the exception of national parks in northern Canada and one on an island, Mt. Revelstoke National Park is the only national park in the country that does not offer drive-in camping.
The park sees about 850,000 visitors annually, which makes Mt. Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks the fourth-busiest national parks in Canada after Banff, Jasper, Yoho and Kootenay.
@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.