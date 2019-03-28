This 2015 Can-Am quad was among items stolen last week in Abbotsford from the unoccupied home of a person who had recently died.

‘Opera dolls,’ family photos and ATV stolen from B.C. home of dead person

Family discovers theft when checking on Abbotsford residence

  • Mar. 28, 2019 10:20 a.m.
  • News

Family photos, collectible dolls and an ATV were among the items stolen last week in Abbotsford from the home of a person who had recently passed away.

Thai opera doll

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the unoccupied home was broken into, and family members discovered the theft when checking on the residence.

Bird said among the items stolen were three boxes of family photos, a 2015 Can-Am side-by-side quad, and eight Thai “opera dolls” dressed in red and gold fabric and wearing various removable masks depicting animals or demons.

Bird said the Can-Am quad was seen driving down the street in Abbotsford near Gladys Road and George Ferguson Way.

“Although the photos and dolls do not hold significant monetary value, they are of great sentimental value to the owner’s family,” she said.

Bird said any information leading to the return of these items would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd), call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report online at Solvecrime.ca.

Previous story
Wrongfully convicted man’s case sat on Wilson-Raybould’s desk for months
Next story
B.C. boys, ages 15 and 16, hurt after SUV hits tree and catches fire

Just Posted

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for March 27

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, March 31, 1894 This was the last… Continue reading

Letter to the editor: Waiting to see the highways upgraded

Last week (the Revelstoke Review) reported a slight decrease in accident rates… Continue reading

Jocelyn’s Jottings: The beginning of election season

Democracy is flawed, and that is never more apparent than during an… Continue reading

Growls and Hugs for March 27

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you… Continue reading

Chef’s Fare: Origin Story

Josh White Special to the Review Sesame is hugely involved in cuisines… Continue reading

VIDEO: Driver captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Leyland Cecco spotted the herd while he was driving on Highway 95A to Cranbrook

B.C. boys, ages 15 and 16, hurt after SUV hits tree and catches fire

Police suspect speed was factor in early morning crash that left driver clinging to life

BC SPCA looking at Okanagan for wildlife rehab centre

Community support is needed to get the project going

Plane that crashed after Abbotsford airshow wasn’t allowed to carry paying passengers: report

Five people, including four passengers, were hurt in crash at Abbotsford International Airport

‘Opera dolls,’ family photos and ATV stolen from B.C. home of dead person

Family discovers theft when checking on Abbotsford residence

Summerland tax bill to increase by 3.5% this year

Budget will add $74.22 to property taxes for average house in Summerland

Rock layer can be seen along the highway at Sumac Ridge cut

These unique geologic phenomena are lava bombs, fondly called cannonballs. These cannonballs… Continue reading

B.C. mayor charged with sexual assault

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Trudeau says sorry for sarcastic thank you comment to Indigenous protester

Prime Minister under fire for comment made to Indigenous protester who interrupted a Liberal fundraising event

Most Read