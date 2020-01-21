Carole James and Andrew Weaver speaking about the speculation tax at the B.C. Legislature. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Opt out date for speculation tax looms for Central Okanagan residents

Declaration packages will arrive between Jan. 24 and Feb. 21 and must be completed by March 31

People who own homes in Kelowna and West Kelowna will once again need to declare their exemption from the province’s speculation and vacancy tax.

Declaration packages are expected to arrive between Jan. 24 and Feb. 21 and must be completed by March 31.

“Based on the first successful year of the speculation and vacancy tax, we expect more than 99 per cent of British Columbians to be exempt from the tax, while speculators, foreign owners and people who leave their home vacant will continue to pay as intended,” said Carole James, minister of finance.

“The revenue generated will help create affordable housing solutions for the people who live and work where this tax applies.”

Residential property owners can complete their declaration as soon as they receive their package, which will include an informational brochure and letter. You can complete the form online at gov.bc.ca/spectax.

All owners on the title must complete a declaration in order to claim an exemption or to determine eligibility for a tax credit. Non-exempted owners must pay the assessed amount by July 2. In addition to previous exemptions, military families and those with water-access-only properties will be exempt.

“Some would have us give tax breaks to speculators and return to out-of-control housing price increases, but we’re committed to cracking down on speculation and increasing affordable housing options,” said James. “We’re beginning to see moderation in the housing market, and over the past year, we’ve seen more rental condos being put on the market and an increase in purpose-built rentals. These are encouraging signs for making housing more affordable for families in B.C.”

READ MORE: ‘It hasn’t gone well’: Kelowna Mayor on speculation tax

READ MORE: Mayor says speculation tax is misplaced in West Kelowna

In September 2019, a year after the tax’s implementation, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran said he was not a fan, citing the tax’s arbitrary nature and confusion on how the money is meant to come back to the municipalities it was taken from.

“From our position in Kelowna, it hasn’t gone well,” he said. “How were we selected? Why were some selected while others weren’t?

“There is no policy that states which municipalities should have this and which shouldn’t. We don’t know any of these criteria.”

While the provincial government touts 99 per cent of British Columbian’s being exempt from the tax, West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom said his city’s experience has been different.

“I don’t think they really did their due diligence,” he said in September. “We knew, by individuals filing their property taxes, as to whether or not they were foreign owners. We realized very quickly that this tax would impact mainly Canadians.”

While the numbers aren’t yet available for Kelowna, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s 2019 rental report, apartment stock in Metro Vancouver rose by nearly 19 per cent over 2018. The report found government policies contributed to the number of condos available in long-term rental stock.

BC Housing data confirms nearly 30 per cent of units registered in 2019 were purpose-built rentals, compared to 16.4 per cent in 2018.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
17 Husky pups rescued from Interior B.C. property find new homes
Next story
Allegations against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou not fraud in Canada: defence

Just Posted

Recycle your smoke detector at the Revelstoke landfill

Carbon monoxide detectors are also accepted

Strip down and ski for a cause on Jan. 26

Australian living in Revelstoke hosting bikini charity ride fundraiser for Australian Red Cross

Proposed Temporary Winter Shelter on hold for the season

Revelstoke City Council is asking staff to look into winter homelessness solutions

Alberta man dies in vehicle incident on Trans Canada Highway

The collision occurred Jan. 20, closing the highway east of Revelstoke till 1:30 a.m.

Chilliwack on the map for Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Canadian music legends confirmed for 28th annual music festival

VIDEO: Lineups outside grocery stores in St. John’s as state of emergency continues

A snowstorm on Friday dropped a whopping 76 centimetres

NHL prospects returning to Penticton for Young Stars Classic

After a one-year absence the Vancouver Canucks Young Stars Classic is returning… Continue reading

Hospital patient pleads guilty to dumbbell assault of nurse in Abbotsford

Neale Heath admits to assault causing bodily harm in attack last September

‘Epic sky palace’: B.C. businesses help create dream treehouse for boy recovering from cancer

‘It was kind of a bright shining beacon at the end of a horrible, dark tunnel’

VIDEO: Nickelback gears up for nostalgia tour

Canadian band joins Stone Temple Pilots for a summer tour that includes just one stop in Canada

Break in a “poke in the eye” to Shuswap ski club

Larch Hills Nordics looking at security improvements for chalet

B.C. teacher suspended for poking student in stomach, pulling another’s ponytail

Teacher also swore in classroom, used Facebook to contact students

Opt out date for speculation tax looms for Central Okanagan residents

Declaration packages will arrive between Jan. 24 and Feb. 21 and must be completed by March 31

UBCO looking for great writers as part of annual Okanagan Short Story Contest

Deadline for submissions quickly approaching on Jan. 31

Most Read