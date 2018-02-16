Orchardists expand deer cull request

Control measure to also include coyotes and bears

Okanagan orchardists have expanded their support for a deer cull to also include coyotes and bears.

The resolution directed at the provincial government was adopted at the B.C. Fruit Growers Association meeting in Kelowna Thursday.

The initial focus on deer relates to the damage they cause to fruit trees and farm vehicles that collide with them, coupled with the cost of deer fencing which is expensive with no available provincial grant support, said the BCFGA.

In debating the resolution, an orchardist voiced his concerns also about coyotes, saying the predators are being drawn into fruit farms by the deer.

“Coyotes cause a lot of damage to irrigation lines by chewing through them,” said the orchardist.

“A deer cull won’t solve the coyote problem because they also feed on farm cats.”

Another fruit grower in Southeast Kelowna noted that deer disappeared from her area for nearly a decade after the 2003 Okanagan Mountain Park fire, but coyotes continued to plague their farm causing water irrigation line damage during that time period.

Last year, a petition was presented with more than 1,000 signatures to Kelowna council by Upper Mission residents calling for a deer cull.

The residents were upset by the deer destroying people’s gardens and threatening their animals.

“Before you know you it, you have no bush left, it’s a bunch of sticks,” said petition organizer Ken Walker.

There was some discussion about changing the resolution from focusing on deer to wildlife in general, but BCFGA general manager Glen Lucas suggested that was too encompassing.

“I don’t think that is the image you want to present to the public,” Lucas said.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@BarryGerding
barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Run’: A 6-minute fatal rampage for shocked Florida school
Next story
Layoffs at Global Okanagan’s local news team

Just Posted

Orchardists expand deer cull request

Control measure to also include coyotes and bears

Revelstoke Grizzlies to face Kamloops Storm in first round of KIJHL playoffs

First two games to take place at the Forum on Feb. 23 and 24

Heavy snow forecast for Okanagan, Shuswap and mountain highways

A lot of snow and cold weather is on its way, according to Environment Canada

Revelstoke Acrobats flip onto podium at first event of the season

Athletes win three gold and two bronze medals in Burnaby

Layoffs at Global Okanagan’s local news team

Global News has cut nearly 80 media jobs across Canada, and four of those jobs are in the Okanagan.

VIDEO: Couples tie the knot on top of Mount Mackenzie

Free weddings and vow renewals offered by Revelstoke Mountain Resort on Valentine’s Day

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

‘Run’: A 6-minute fatal rampage for shocked Florida school

Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday

VIDEO: Couples tie the knot on top of Mount Mackenzie

Free weddings and vow renewals offered by Revelstoke Mountain Resort on Valentine’s Day

Canucks lose second straight game, falling 4-1 to Sharks

Daniel Sedin snags Vancouver’s only goal on a pass from Thomas Vanek

Concussion sidelines B.C. snowboarder from Olympics

Meryeta O’Dine will not compete in PyeongChang

All-B.C. Canadian Olympic women’s snowboard cross team comes home empty-handed

No Canadians reach final in women’s snowboard cross

Michelle Obama talks social media, raising daughters at Vancouver event

Former U.S. first lady spoke at an event hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

VIDEO: Valentine’s Day extra sweet for rehabilitated shark

The North Pacific spiny dogfish was found by a beachgoer at Stanley Park

Most Read