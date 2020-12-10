Holiday lights have been added along a portion of the walking path at Rotary Beach in Summerland. The lights are part of an initiative to light up the route of the Giants Head Grind. (Contributed)

Organizers lighting route of Giants Head Grind in Summerland

Lighting initiative to begin at Okanagan Lake this year

The Summerland Rotary Club and the organizers of the Giants Head Grind are adding light to the festive season in Summerland this year.

Organizers of the Giants Head Grind have started Light Up The Grind, with the goal of lighting the entire route of the grind.

The route begins at Okanagan Lake and continues for more than five kilometres to the top of Giant’s Head Mountain. The elevation gain is 500 metres.

“Like so many events, the Summerland Festival of Lights had to take a break this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, all of us with the Giants Head Grind and Summerland Rotary want to keep the festival’s spirit alive by bringing some light to this holiday season,” Grind organizers said.

READ ALSO: Giants Head Grind postponed

READ ALSO: Summerland adjusting trails in Giant’s Head Mountain Park

The grind is an annual event in Summerland, held each year on the Saturday of the Victoria Day weekend in May. This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the grind was cancelled.

The lighting project also helps mark the 75th anniversary of the Summerland Rotary Club this month.

For this year, people can already enjoy the lights at the beginning of the route, through Rotary Park and at Rotary Pier and along a portion of the walking path.

The organization is asking for donations to help with the lighting project.

“COVID-19 has stopped many things in our life but not the need to raise funds for a number of important activities that the Summerland Rotary Club takes on each year,” Ellen Walker-Matthews, a member of the Summerland Rotary Club and organizer of the Giants Head Grind.

“The Summerland Rotary Club and the Giants Head Grind have had to put many initiatives on hold. However, we are very committed to our ongoing work to raise awareness and early detection of colorectal cancer and to raise funds to support community projects including the Giant’s Head Mountain Trails and other important projects.”

The municipality of Summerland has supported the lighting initiative.

“The Summerland Rotary Club and the District have collaborated on other projects over the years — the most recent being Phases 1 and 2 of the Giant’s Head Trails Redevelopment Project,” said Summerland mayor Toni Boot.

“Council fully supports the Summerland Rotary Club’s efforts in creatively adapting this important fundraising initiative to align with provincial public health orders. We congratulate you on 75 years of service to our community.”

For more about the Summerland Rotary Club fundraising event and how to donate, please visit giantsheadgrind.com/help-us-light-up-the-grind/

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Updated: Woman arrested in Revelstoke Tim Hortons for allegedly refusing to wear a mask
Next story
WATCH: Near miss on Highway 6 near Vernon

Just Posted

Tim Hortons in Revelstoke. (Google maps)
Updated: Woman arrested in Revelstoke Tim Hortons for allegedly refusing to wear a mask

Revelstoke RCMP issued a $230 ticket

Argonaut Creek is part of the inland temperate rainforest ecosystem, which is the last large scale inland temperate rainforest left on earth. The valley is also habitat for mountain caribou, an endangered species. (Photo credit Echo Creek Conservation Society)
Province halts logging north of Revelstoke over caribou concerns

The proposed cut blocks are in Argonaut Creek, 100 kilometres northeast of the city

Revelstoke RCMP Sgt. Chris Dodds delivering donations to Patti Larson, program director for Community Connections Food Bank. (Submitted)
Revelstoke RCMP Cram a Cruiser successful

It was a contact less event

Interior Health has greatly increased the virtual availability of physicians through the pandemic. (Unsplash)
Virtual care has expanded significantly amid the pandemic in Interior Health

‘This crisis has forced us to change how we deliver health care more in 20 days than we had in 20 years’

A woman and her dog walk past a sign advertising face masks for sale amid the global coronavirus pandemic in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
81 new COVID-19 infections in Interior Health

Sixteen people are in hospital, four of whom are in intensive care

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 28 deaths due to COVID-19, 723 new cases

Majority of the deaths were people who live in care home facilities

Parkview Elementary music teacher Kris Koenig directs Mrs. Peel’s Grade 3/4 class through their part of a school-wide Christmas concert that will be compiled into a video and streamed to parents. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Shuswap elementary school’s Christmas concert goes digital

Students’ songs are being recorded against a green screen and assembled into a complete play

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Beware fake text messages claiming COVID-19 test results

Real results only for those who register with health number

Robin Round, owner of the Valley’s Botanical Bliss Products, said the province’s decision to bar vendors selling non-food products from outdoor markets as a safety precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic is crushing her business, and others as well. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Non-food vendors ‘destroyed’ by banishment from B.C. farmers’ markets

‘They are…discriminating against the smallest of B.C. businesses under the guise of protecting us’

Erin Telley (nee Tranfield), originally from Oyama, B.C., is a scientist in Portugal, who was one of the first to collect an image of the novel coronavirus. (Contributed)
Okanagan scientist first to snap photo of COVID-19 in Portugal

‘Nowhere in the handbook of anything is: ‘how do you deal with a pandemic you don’t understand,’ she says

Traffic was backed up for a few kilometres on Hwy. 97 past Falkland toward Westwold. DriveBC reported the highway has been partially re-opened. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Lesser sentence for woman in North Okanagan shootout

Woman pleas guilty to one charge; sentenced to 12-month probation

RCMP released this photo of a vehicle of interest in their investigation into the hit and run death of 30-year-old Cameron Kerr, which occurred near Terrace, B.C. in the early hours of Nov. 18, 2018. The vehicle may belong to a person of interest who is from the Lower Mainland. (RCMP handout photo)
‘What if?’: RCMP ID persons of interest in fatal northern B.C. hit-and-run, no charges laid

Victim’s family hope persons of interest in Lower Mainland will come forward

South Okanagan Secondary School. (Facebook)
Oliver high school has a COVID-19 exposure

South Okanagan Secondary has the first case in SD53

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read