Osoyoos chef Murray McDonald was ecstatic upon realizing he scored the $1 million guaranteed prize in the June 2, 2021 Lotto 6/49 draw. (Contributed)

Osoyoos chef Murray McDonald was ecstatic upon realizing he scored the $1 million guaranteed prize in the June 2, 2021 Lotto 6/49 draw. (Contributed)

Osoyoos chef ecstatic after bagging $1 million Lotto 6/49 win

B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $44 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49 this year

Osoyoos chef Murray McDonald was ecstatic upon realizing he scored the $1 million guaranteed prize in the June 2, 2021 Lotto 6/49 draw.

McDonald was at home and ready to doze off to sleep when he was awakened by a text from his wife saying someone in Osoyoos won.

“I got up, had my coffee and looked at the winnings online,” he said. “I texted my wife and said ‘I think I won!’

“My wife was the first person who knew… she was just smiling. I sent a text to my sister and mother who told me to stop joking.”

The Osoyoos resident purchased the winning ticket from NK’Mip corner on 45th Street and returned there to verify that his ticket was indeed a winner.

“It was funny because in between checking it on the scanner and waiting for the retailer, I waited for three people to pay for their gas. I was very excited,” he said.

McDonald said he plans to take his family on a vacation to Hawaii when it’s safe to do so. An avid guitar collector and musician, he also plans to add a few guitars to his current lineup with his prize.

“It has been one of the best experiences ever. I am very grateful,” McDonald said of his win.

So far in 2021, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $44 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

READ MORE: Kelowna woman in shock after scratching $3M lottery ticket

READ MORE: Alberta launches COVID vaccine lottery with million-dollar prizes to encourage uptake


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Two churches on band land in South Okanagan burn to the ground
Next story
Rust Valley Restorers’ work will lead drive for attainable housing in Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Painted turtles can be found in Revelstoke near Williamson Lake and the airport. (Photo by Beverley Harding)
Slow down for turtles Revelstoke

Painted turtles are blue-listed, meaning it’s vulnerable

Nakusp and Area Community Forest intends to do selective logging on Box Mountain as part of wildfire mitigation work. Photo: Nakusp and Area Community Forest
LETTER: Save Box Mountain in Nakusp from logging

The mountain has been under threat before and it’s time to save it again, said the letter

A view of Revelstoke from Nels Knickers at Mt. Revelstoke National Park. (Review file photo)
No new COVID-19 cases for Revelstoke

Approximately 81 per cent of adults above the age of 18 have at least one dose of a vaccine

National Indigenous Peoples Day is June 21 in Canada. (Government of Canada photo)
Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society acknowledges Indigenous Peoples Day

June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada

FILE – Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, takes part in an event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Indigenous Peoples Day must be a ‘call to action’, says Assembly of First Nations chief

Discovery of children at Kamloops residential school site must lead to change, Perry Bellegarde says

Marco Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship during a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada to welcome 45,000 refugees this year, says immigration minister

Canada plans to increase persons admitted from 23,500 to 45,000 and expedite permanent residency applications

A 1969 Barracuda convertible like this one is being refurbished by Rust Valley Restorers and raffled off to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity Kamloops, which includes the Salmon Arm/Shuswap area. (Image contributed)
Rust Valley Restorers’ work will lead drive for attainable housing in Salmon Arm

Habitat for Humanity Kamloops’ Classic Car raffle features ‘69 Barracuda convertible

The Coquihalla Lakes washroom is getting upgrades. (Submitted)
Coquihalla to get upgrades to aging washrooms

The Ministry of Transportation is providing $1 million in funding to upgrade 3 rest areas

t
Motorcyclist critically injured in Westside Road collision

Motorcyclist collides with vehicle, struck by another: preliminary police findings

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Osoyoos chef Murray McDonald was ecstatic upon realizing he scored the $1 million guaranteed prize in the June 2, 2021 Lotto 6/49 draw. (Contributed)
Osoyoos chef ecstatic after bagging $1 million Lotto 6/49 win

B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $44 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49 this year

Asia Youngman (right) is pictured shooting another short film she wrote and directed titled Hatha. (Luba Popovic)
Peachland set to star in fantasy thriller film about N’xaxaitk’w — a.k.a. the Ogopogo

The film will follow an Indigenous teen as she navigates peer pressure, bullying and identity

The Crofton trailer park home where the bodies of two people were found. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Kelowna mom still waiting for answers after daughter and her fiance found dead

Pair discovered in their Vancouver Island home in May identified as Rachel Gardner and Paul Jenkins

The Sacred Hearts church on PIB land burned Monday morning. (Theresa May Jack/Facebook)
UPDATE: Two churches on band land in South Okanagan burn to the ground

Sacred Hearts church on Penticton Indian Band land was reduced to rubble

Most Read