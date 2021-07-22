The Osoyoos Indian Band has expanded their evacuation orders to cover properties on Rancher Creek Road and Valleyview Road. (Zoom Earth)

Osoyoos Indian Band issues additional evacuation order for Nk’Mip Creek fire

Satellite imaging appears to show the fire approaching structures

The Osoyoos Indian Band issued a late night expanded evacuation order for the Nk’Mip Creek fire.

The order was issued and effective as of 10:15 p.m. on July 21, and applies to the Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre, Spirit Ridge Resort, the Sonora Dunes Golf Course, Nk’Mip Winery, 600 Rancher Creek Road and the Residences at 2000 Valleyview Drive.

According to Jim Zakall, the acting chief administrative officer for the Town of Osoyoos, the Osoyoos Fire Department responded to the area to assist with securing the perimeter areas.

To his knowledge, no structures had been damaged by the fire.

READ MORE: Nk’Mip fire in Osoyoos top priority for BC Wildfire

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen fire dispatch lists shows a structure fire on Nk’Mip Road and Spud Allen Road, but Rob Graham, media relations with the Oliver Fire Department, confirmed that no structure had been damaged.

“That is a confirmed false alarm,” said Graham. “Someone not on Spud Allen had seen some flames from an area they knew RV and trailers parked, but it was actually further away and part of a backburn by BC Wildfire.”

A satellite heat map of the area shows the fire encroaching on the Sonora Dunes Golf Course and the nearby properties at Valleyview Drive.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Feds host Islamophobia summit after series of deadly attacks across Canada
Next story
UPDATE: Tactical evacuation complete for 39 people in Seymour Arm

Just Posted

View of Rogers Peak on July 19, 2021. (Tim van der Krogt-Revelstoke Review)
Climber found dead in Glacier National Park

The trail to Eva Lake in Mt. Revelstoke National Park. (File photo)
Backcountry closed in Mt. Revelstoke National Park

One-year-old RosieMay of Nakusp is currently in the Kelowna General Hospital being treated for a dog bite. (Contributed-Sarah Warren)
1-year-old in hospital following dog attack on Nakusp beach

Sharon Zarowny of Surrey, B.C. golfing in Revelstoke at the women’s senior and super-senior provincial golf championship, July 21. (Tim van der Krogt-Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Golf Club hosts senior women’s championship