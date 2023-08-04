Osoyoos landfill reopens after wildfire forced closure

More controlled burns are planned to fight the fire

The northeastern flank of the Eagle Bluff fire taken at 8:20 a.m., Aug. 2. (Tina Merry Facebook)

After shutting down on Thursday, Aug. 3 due to the threat of the Eagle Bluff wildfire, the Osoyoos and District Sanitary Landfill is back open.

The town issued a notice about the landfill resuming its regular hours on Friday.

A controlled ignition closed Highway 3 on Thursday afternoon as BC Wildfire Service crews worked to establish containment of the Eagle Bluff wildfire’s east flank.

An update from the BCWS on Friday morning said that the controlled ignitions on Thursday were successful, with further controlled ignitions planned for the northwest flank, connecting to the west flank where previous controlled burns were used.

Danger tree assessment will be conducted along the northeastern corner of the fire where the ignition operations brought the fire perimeter down to Highway 3, which was used as a control. Traffic control will be in place for the safety of the crews working in the area and for those traveling along Highway 3.

Crews will also be working along the north flank of the fire on Friday, conducting patrols and mopping up 50 feet from the fire’s edge, extinguishing hotspots as they go to secure the line closest to properties.

