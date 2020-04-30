Tina Seminara died in hospital following an alleged brutal beating from her husband. (Contributed)

Osoyoos man charged with manslaughter granted bail

Roderick Ashley Flavell is charged with manslaughter in the death of Tina Seminara

The Osoyoos man charged with the manslaughter death of his wife was released on bail, Thursday (April 30).

Roderick Ashley Flavell, 62, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court on one count of manslaughter and was released on a $10,000 surety and a cash deposit of $2,500.

Flavell will be placed under certain stipulations such as a nightly curfew, reporting conditions, restrictions on alcohol consumption and limits on access to or possession of weapons.

RCMP found Tina Seminara, 61, in her Osoyoos home in critical condition on April 8. She later succumbed to her wounds in the hospital nine days later. Following the alleged assault, Flavell was charged with aggravated assault, but the charge was upgraded to manslaughter.

Flavell next court appearance is scheduled for July 22.

Court

Most Read