Osoyoos RCMP actively investigating attempted robbery and stabbing

A youth stabbed a 52-year-old man and hit him over the head with a skateboard

Osoyoos RCMP are actively investigating a stabbing that put a local man in hospital Saturday night.

A 52-year-old Osoyoos man is in Penticton hospital after being stabbed multiple times while walking home in Osoyoos Saturday night, July 3.

A woman took to Facebook, claiming to be his wife, saying that her husband was jumped by a group of teenagers around 10:30 p.m. at Legion Beach, near Kingfisher Drive and 89th Avenue.

One of the male youths asked the victim for money. When the victim explained he didn’t have any, the same youth assaulted the victim with a knife, and struck him with a skateboard. The youth immediately fled the scene, said Penticton RCMP Cpl. James Grandy.

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries, and with the help of his wife, who had been following behind her husband several metres, was able to return home and call 911.

The victim’s wife said her husband was stabbed in the stomach, head and finger.

She said on Facebook that he was getting a CT Scan for the head injury.

BC RCMP said they were called to an Osoyoos residence by BC Ambulance at 11:30 p.m. for reports of a man suffering injuries that occurred in Legion Beach an hour earlier, said Sgt. Chris Manseau.

Police are currently collecting any video surveillance from the beach area.

“He is still in hospital incoherent and scared, please turn them in before they kill someone, my heart is broken I felt safe here, not anymore,” wrote the woman on Facebook.

In the meantime, they are asking for anyone who may have witnessed any portion of the incident or was in the area of Legion Beach around 10 to 10:45 p.m. to call Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236.

If you wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

