Osoyoos RCMP investigating body found in lake

Work is underway to determine if the body might be that of a man missing since July 7

An RCMP boat on Okanagan Lake in 2020. Osoyoos RCMP are currently investigating a body that was discovered in the waters of Osoyoos Lake on Aug. 22, 2023. (Black Press File)

Osoyoos RCMP are working to determine if a body found in Osoyoos Lake on Aug. 22, is related to a Mexican man missing since July 7.

Members of the public alerted police at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 22, about a body in the lake near Gyro Beach in Osoyoos. The body was located in the water of Osoyoos Lake about 15 metres from the shore.

The BC Coroners Service and Osoyoos RCMP are working to identify the man and determine if it might be Carlos Tomas Aranda Burgoin, who went missing on July 7.

Multiple searches of the area, including two aerial searches by drone, had failed to the man after he went missing.

READ MORE: Missing man in Osoyoos ‘highest priority’ for Mexican government

Burgoin is described as a Hispanic male, 30 years of age, five-foot-10, 150 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a brown beard.

He has a mole on his neck and was last seen wearing grey pants, a green and black hoodie and black running shoes.

