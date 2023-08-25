Helicopters attack the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire on Friday, Aug. 18, hours after it erupted. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)

Helicopters attack the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire on Friday, Aug. 18, hours after it erupted. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)

Twin Lakes residents heading home as wildfire near Penticton improves

Those closest to where the fire started on Grand Oro had evacuation orders lifted

Twin Lakes residents were delighted on Thursday night when the evacuation orders surrounding the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire near Penticton were lifted.

The evacuation order has been rescinded at 7:30 p.m. for all 96 properties along Grand Oro Rd and the Yellow Brick Rd areas. Properties in the area will remain on alert. Willowbrook Roadd in the Yellow Brick Rd area will be opened to traffic.

The rescind is in effect for the following areas:

Electoral Area C including Yellowbrick Road, Orofino Creek Road, Ripley Lake and Madden Lake

Electoral Area I including Grand Oro and Grand Oro Branch Road

Electoral Area G including on Grand Oro Road

Favourable weather conditions have caused low fire activity in recent days. Because of this, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) has been rescinded the order. Evacuation alerts remain and residents must be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. An interactive map showing current evacuation orders and alerts is available at emergency.rdos.bc.ca.

On Thursday, the fire received continued aviation support and crews executed small hand ignitions to reinforce guards and help with terrain. Wildfire crews also continue to use heavy machinery to battle the fire. Protection crews also remain on the scene for structures in the areas.

The size of the blaze remains at 1,830 hectares.

Wildfire crews continue to use heavy machinery to battle the fire and create machine guards and structure lines. Protection crews also remain on the scene for structures in the areas.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties of up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

Black Press Media will keep updated throughout the day.

READ MORE: Lots of Lake Country residents heading home as Clarke Creek wildfire is held

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKeremeosOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cathedral Lake Lodge confirmed safe as crews continue to battle wildfire southwest of Keremeos
Next story
Growing wildfire risk puts pressure on insurance industry: experts

Just Posted

Josh Piercey and Gary Sulz. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
In Review: Emergency preparedness and the sewer smell with Mayor Sulz

A wildfire has ignited in the North Okanagan to the east of Vernon Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (BC Wildfire Dashboard)
UPDATE: North Okanagan wildfire being held at less than a hectare

NexusBC Community Resource Centre is offering free emergency preparedness workshops for seniors Aug. 29 and 31. (NexusBC photo)
Wildfires spark senior evacuation preparedness classes in Vernon

Debris on the road in Mount Revelstoke National Park. (Parks Canada Facebook)
Rockfall closes road in Mount Revelstoke National Park