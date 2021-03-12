The Clarke Lake field near the community of Fort Nelson is expected to be producing power by 2024. (B.C. Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation)

The Clarke Lake field near the community of Fort Nelson is expected to be producing power by 2024. (B.C. Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation)

Ottawa funds development of First Nations-owned B.C. geothermal project

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Reagan says the project will use the skills of oil and gas workers in the area

Ottawa is committing $40 million to fund the development of geothermal power from a diminishing natural gas field in northern British Columbia.

The Clarke Lake field near the community of Fort Nelson is expected to be producing power by 2024.

The project is owned by the Fort Nelson and Saulteau First Nations.

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Reagan says the project will use the skills of oil and gas workers in the area.

He says that will create opportunities for workers who have lost jobs as natural gas resources gradually deplete.

The project is expected to generate up to 15 megawatts of green energy, which is enough to power up to 14,000 households and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25,000 tonnes.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Spring forward (again), maybe you won’t have to fall back, B.C. premier says
Next story
COVID-19 vaccine protects health staff, seniors best after three weeks

Just Posted

Lisa Cyr said one of the challenges being a parent is learning to let things go and not be a perfectionist. (Contributed)
Inspiring women: Lisa Cyr helps build a safer and more inclusive Revelstoke

For the last 12 years, she has worked in the non-profit sector

Photos from the Ministry of Environment’s compliance report from a June 9, 2020 inspection of the Revelstoke landfill. (Ministry of Environment)
CSRD could be fined $300K for Revelstoke landfill problems

The CSRD awaits further direction following province’s concerns on landfill’s septic system and litter

The District of Lake Country wants residents to get engaged in the process of creating a new liquid waste management plan. To that end, a staff member wearing a poop emoji costume went for a around town to spread awareness Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Contributed)
Poop emoji spotted in Lake Country sparks talk of waste management

Input wanted in new wastewater plan as district’s sewer system nears max capacity

The Conservation Officers Service is warning aquarium users after invasive and potentially destructive mussels were found in moss balls from a pet store. (BC Conservation Officers Service/Facebook)
Conservation inspects more than 600 B.C. stores for invasive mussels, none found

Since found to be sold in Washington, two B.C. residents find invasive mussels within product

(Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire File)
Interior Health reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

Fourteen people are hospitalized, five in intensive care

Premier John Horgan speaks about Phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem, far left, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan supports vaccine passports for international travel but lukewarm for B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed caution about the issue

A music teacher gets the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic at the school in Townshend, Vermont on Friday, March 12, 2021. Community vaccine centres are going into operation across B.C. starting March 15. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 648 Friday, no new deaths

Another 78 variant strain cases detected, 380,000 vaccinated

Pleasant Valley Sinners (Armstrong) power hitter Averi Gill (7) tries to blast the ball through the Kalamalka Lakers double block from Chanelle Wilson (12) and Taylor Francks during the North Zone Senior Girls High School AA Volleyball championships in 2019. After more than 40 years, the Armstrong secondary school will be changing its school sports teams name from Saints (boys) and Sinners (girls). (Morning Star file photo)
Sinners and Saints no more: Armstrong school rebranding sports names

Pleasant Valley Secondary dropping Saints and Sinners; new name/logo announced after spring break

Grass fire off Pier Mac Way. (Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News)
Rapidly spreading grass fire in Kelowna now extinguished

Multiple fire departments are responding to the call

Graph tracks infections of long-term care home residents after they get their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 15, 2020 to Feb. 15, 2021. Infections fell off sharply after three weeks. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 vaccine protects health staff, seniors best after three weeks

B.C. data show new infections dropped rapidly after first jab

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack “Sig” Sigvaldason. (Pixabay.com)
Black Press Media acquires NNSL Media in Northwest Territories, Nunavut

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack ‘Sig’ Sigvaldason

Results, first published March 12, say 20 per cent of homeowners who conducted renovations regret focusing solely on aesthetic upgrades. (Pixabay)
20% of B.C. homeowners regret 2020 renovations: report

More than half surveyed say they’ve made upgrades to their home since last March

Recording studio sound music mixer control panel. (Contributed)
Kelowna musical entrepreneurs offer one-stop melody shop

LMS Entertainment wants to put professional local musicians sidelined by COVID back to work

Most Read