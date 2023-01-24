Over $48K raised during U11 Winter Classic Tournament at Apex Mountain

U11 hockey players from around B.C. came out to Apex Mountain this weekend to participate in the 7th Winter Classic raising $48K for BC Children’s Hospital. (Apex Winter Classic Instagram)

Youth hockey players from across the province helped raise over $48,000 at Apex Mountain ice rink this weekend, all in the name of raising money and awareness for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation (BCCHF).

The 2023 U11 Apex Winter Classic tournament was a huge success with thanks to everyone involved who made this happen, said organizers.

Teams from across the Okanagan, Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and Fraser Valley have committed to raising money for sick children for the 7th annual edition of the tournament.

Since its inaugural event in 2014, over $200,000 has been raised for the BCCHF. Players on the ice this weekend were aged nine and 10 years.

“Of course, we love hockey, but this is bigger than the game itself and teaching kids at this age that others are battling real life-threatening illnesses and need our help is the real message here, and we think this event is doing a great job of doing this,” said Sam Lescarbeau, an original tournament player and co-event organizer in an earlier interview.

