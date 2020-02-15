Photo courtesy of Katie Hogan.

Over a dozen birds found mysteriously dead on rural B.C road

Ministry of Agriculture notified of the strange occurrence on No. 4 Road in Abbotsford

The mysterious sight of over a dozen feathered-black carcasses on a rural road between Abbotsford and Chilliwack caused one woman to pull over to get a closer look.

Katie Hogan says she doesn’t know how the flock of birds met their end, but she counted 15 bodies in total.

“The [birds’] insides were out,” she said. “I don’t know what kind of birds they are, but they are smaller than a crow and black.”

Hogan posted a photo of the strange event on No. 4 Road to a community Facebook group. She made a report to the Ministry of Agriculture’s Abbotsford office shortly after.

One Facebook user in the community group suggested the birds might have hit a semi-truck, which frequent the road.

When a similar mass-death of over 50 starlings occurred in Tsawwassen in the fall of 2018, a manager at a wildlife rehabilitation centre said the birds were probably fleeing from a predator when they smacked into the concrete.

The News has reached out for comment from the Ministry of Agriculture, but their offices are closed until Tuesday.

RELATED: ‘Like an Alfred Hitchcock movie’: Birds fall dead from the sky in Tsawwassen

RELATED: Mystery of dead birds in Tsawwassen solved

Agriculturebirds

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. men arrested after theft of heavy equipment leads to highway blockade
Next story
PHOTOS: Trans Mountain hosts mock oil spill response practice in Kamloops

Just Posted

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Feb. 13

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Feb. 13, 1900 Ten Revelstoke men left… Continue reading

What’s in a name? The story of Mt. Begbie

It’s likely the iconic Revelstoke peak had several Indigenous peoples’ names before settlers arrived

Celebrating more than the love of fresh powder at Revelstoke Mountain Resort today

Couples married or renewed their vows for free on Feb. 14

City of Revelstoke and union reach agreement

Workers will see a 2% raise each year for the next four years

Two injured in semi truck incident on Trans Canada Highway Feb. 13

One was pinned between a semi and a plow when another semi hit the wreckage

VIDEO: Okanagan couple claim to see UFO near Naramata

Flashing, flying object over Okanagan Lake spotted in Naramata and caught on video.

VIDEO: Okanagan couple claim to see UFO near Naramata

Flashing, flying object over Okanagan Lake spotted in Naramata and caught on video.

Over a dozen birds found mysteriously dead on rural B.C road

Ministry of Agriculture notified of the strange occurrence on No. 4 Road in Abbotsford

B.C. men arrested after theft of heavy equipment leads to highway blockade

One man surrendered to police while the other was taken into custody the next morning, RCMP say

Vernon RCMP investigating ‘serious’ early-morning assault

Vernon RCMP were advised of the alleged assault around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

PHOTOS: Trans Mountain hosts mock oil spill response practice in Kamloops

Practice comes after an excavator accidentally struck the pipeline near Jacko Lake in mid-February

Federal Indigenous services minister meets First Nation at rail blockade

Blockade on Tyendinaga Mohawk territory near Belleville, Ont., is in its 10th day

Kelowna community rallies for 9-year-old with brain tumour

Casorso Elementary student Urijah Fisher has been battling the tumour since he was 3

Canada’s flag was flown for first time 55 years ago today

The flag is used to celebrate wins in sports, honour Canada Day, and flown at half-mast after tragedy

Most Read