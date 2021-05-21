Paramedics responded to 316 overdose calls in Vernon in 2020, representing a 28 per cent rise over 2019, according to BC Emergency Health Services data. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Paramedics responded to 316 overdose calls in Vernon in 2020, representing a 28 per cent rise over 2019, according to BC Emergency Health Services data. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Overdose calls in Vernon rose nearly 30 per cent in 2020

Meanwhile, Lake Country’s overdose calls roughly doubled last year over 2019.

Overdose calls in Vernon were up 28 per cent in 2020 over the previous year — data that comes at a time when B.C. paramedics are sounding the alarm following another morbid milestone in the province’s overdose crisis.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) paramedics were called to 146 overdoses Wednesday (May 19), setting a new provincial record for calls in a 24-hour period.

Five of those calls were in Vernon, four were in Kelowna and seven in Penticton.

This is now the second month in a row that B.C. recorded a new 24-hour record for overdose calls on a Wednesday, the day income assistance cheques are received. Since 2009, 40 per cent more people have died on what many call Welfare Wednesday and the days that follow, according to 2018 research from the B.C. Centre for Substance Use.

Paramedics in Vernon were called to 316 overdoses last year, the city’s highest call volume since 2017. The trend in Vernon can be seen around the province, which saw 27,068 overdose calls last year — up 12 per cent.

Calls in Lake Country nearly doubled in 2020 over 2019, from 24 overdose calls to 47.

“Paramedics want people to know the vast majority of overdose deaths happen when people use alone because there is no one to call 911,” said Shannon Miller, BCEHS communications officer.

When paramedics are called to respond to a potential overdose patient, the patient has a 95 per cent chance of survival, according to BCEHS.

“This is why we stress the importance of not using alone, and to call 911 if you see someone who may be experiencing an overdose. If someone does use alone, we encourage them to use the LifeGuard App. It has already saved lives since it was launched a year ago,” Miller said.

– With files from Ashley Wadhwani

READ MORE: B.C. paramedics respond to record overdose calls in 24-hour period for 2nd month in a row

READ MORE: Minister says suspected overdose death of 12-year-old pushing B.C. to ‘do better’

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

overdose

Previous story
Nearly half of Central Okanagan adults have received 1st dose of COVID vaccine
Next story
Canada extends ban on direct flights from India, Pakistan by 30 more days

Just Posted

Torch Day Parade on Mackenzie Avenue on May 24, 1941. Photo by George Stocks Studio. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 10882)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 20

Local history as recorded by the newspaper of the day

Sometimes we need to step back and look at the bigger picture. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Jocelyn’s Jottings: Taking a minute to be grateful

Today I am grateful to live in Revelstoke where the most devastating… Continue reading

Salvador Martinez gets his first vaccination at his work, Hytec Kohler, thanks to Interior Health providing a clinic at the industrial site near Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health youth poked and prompted to make vaccines trendy

Health region surpasses 425,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The cast of Friends makes around $20 million USD each year

Your morning start for Friday, May 21, 2021

Motorists are asked to watch for traffic control as Highway 1 has been closed in both directions at Sicamous beginning about 5 p.m. May 20, 2021. Drive BC states Highway 97A and Highway 97B are suggested as detours. (Drive BC image)
Motor vehicle incident closes Trans-Canada Highway at Sicamous

Drive BC advises motorists to take Highway 97A westbound or Highway 97B eastbound

Ranchero resident Cody Krabbendam proudly displays the Lifesaving Society awards he recently received for a rescuing another boy while swimming at Sicamous Beach in July 2020. (Contributed)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a quick roundup of the stories that made headlines across the Okanagan, from May 16 to 21

A discarded couch lies in the bush beside Bulman Road. (Contributed)
Illegal dumpers should ‘grow up,’ says Kelowna woman who found couch on roadside

Bulman Road resident spotted couch, used toilet paper and a plethora of other litter along the road

The mountain hideaway north of Bridesville will be changing its name following a warning over the usage of ‘hobbit’ by Warner Bros. (Instagram)
Hobbit-themed Okanagan getaway changes name after threat from Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. issued a trademark infringement warning over the use of the word ‘hobbit’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. restaurants are slated to reopen to indoor dining for the first time in nearly a month Tuesday, May 25. (Unsplash)
B.C. restaurants gearing up to welcoming patrons indoors Tuesday

‘Restrictions end at midnight Monday so service Tuesday will be wide open,’ says B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices president

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
420 more COVID-19 cases for B.C. Friday as health orders reviewed

319 in hospital, down from 331 Thursday, six more deaths

Officers on the Delta Police Department’s new violence suppression team targeting the ongoing gang conflict are now wearing body-worn cameras for officer safety reasons. The move marks the first time that a front-line patrol police team in B.C. will be using body-worn cameras on a regular basis, according to the device’s manufacturer, Axom. (Delta Police Department photo)
Delta police anti-gang team first in B.C. to use body-worn cameras

DPD launched interdiction team May 15; have since seized drugs, cash and sword from alleged gangsters

“Circuit-breaker” restrictions on public dining remain in effect over the Victoria Day weekend. File photo
B.C.’s COVID-19 inspectors will be watching how you eat this long weekend

Police also warn that restrictions against large gatherings also remain in effect

Many Pentictonites were wondering about the the large searchlight in the sky Thursday May 20, 2021. (Jesse Day/Western News)
PHOTOS: Rare 1940s searchlight touches the sky in Penticton

Here’s the story behind what was lighting up the skies of Penticton last night

Most Read