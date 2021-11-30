Overdose crisis continues to impact Revelstoke

BC Coroners Service released a new report at the beginning of November

Revelstoke saw three overdose deaths between January and August of 2021, amidst the ongoing opioid crisis.

Province-wide, the total sits at 1,534 so far this year, which is a 24 per cent increase over the 1,240 deaths recorded between January and September of 2020.

At the outset of the crisis, in 2016, Revelstoke saw six overdose deaths, and another three in March 2020, landing the city temporarily on the list of cities with the highest per capita rate of overdose deaths in the province.

In the latest release from the BC Coroners Service, Revelstoke lands 28th on the list of Illicit Drug Toxicity Death Rates, per 100,000 people, by Local Health Area, with a measure of 47.9 per 100,000.

The highest rate is 197.6 per 100,000, in Upper Skeena, which is located in northern B.C. between Smithers and Terrace.

B.C. identified the opioid epidemic as a public health emergency in April 2016. Since then, there have been 8,288 people who have died by overdose.

Need help?

There is a list of health and community services available at revelstokelife.ca

Community Connections: 250-837-2920 or info@community-connections.ca

Revelstoke Mental Health and Substance Use: 250-814-2241

BC Crisis Line: 1-800-SUICIDE (784-2433)

Mental Health Support Line: 310-6789

Revelstoke Women’s Shelter: 250-837-1111

Revelstoke Alcoholics Anonymous: 250-837-1958

