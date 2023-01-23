A truck fire spread to a detached garage in West Kelowna on Jan. 23. (West Kelowna Fire Rescue/Submitted)

A truck fire spread to a detached garage in West Kelowna on Jan. 23. (West Kelowna Fire Rescue/Submitted)

Overnight truck fire spreads to garage in West Kelowna

Four fire trucks responded to the incident on Gellatly Road

A vehicle fire spread and ignited a detached garage in West Kelowna in the middle of the night on Jan. 23.

Fire crews were called to the blaze shortly after 1 a.m. on Gellatly Road and quickly knocked down the flames, according to West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund. Four fire trucks and 17 firefighters responded to the incident.

Brolund said that there were multiple compressed gas cylinders and power lines in the area that crews had to contend with to prevent further destruction.

Neighbouring homes were protected from damage and there were no injuries.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownafireHouse fire

Previous story
No power, no school in Cherryville due to power outage
Next story
Glitter and glamour and gowns, oh my! Okanagan Bridal Expo returns to Kelowna

Just Posted

Revelstoke Fire Rescue hosing down the exploded trailer in the Sandman Parking lot in Revelstoke. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
No injuries after snowmobile trailer explosion rocks Revelstoke

(Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images )
Former Kelowna Rockets coach back in action with Canucks

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen is congratulated by teammates after stopping the Calgary Flames in the shootout to win 2-1 in NHL hockey action in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. When did the Canadiens last win the Stanley Cup? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about hockey

Tim Hortons outlets in Vernon, Kelowna, the Okanagan and B.C. will present a special doughnut Feb. 3-5 with proceeds going to Special Olympics B.C. (SOBC photo)
Special events help Okanagan, B.C. Special Olympics