Canadian Conservation Corps participant Angela Rehhorn was one of 18 Canadian killed in the tragic Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 302 crash on March 10. (Photo - Canadian Wildlife Federation/Facebook)

Pacific Rim National Park mourns loss of ‘bright star’ killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Angela Rehhorn remembered for her enthusiasm, dedication and sense of adventure

Vancouver Island’s Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is mourning the tragic loss of one of its brightest stars.

Parks Canada issued a statement on March 14 confirming that Pacific Rim National Park Reserve staff member Angela Rehhorn was one of the 18 Canadians killed in the Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 302 crash on March 10.

“Angela contributed to our efforts to better understand and protect rare sand dune habitat and associated species at risk,” the statement reads. “Angela also contributed to our partnership with the Hakai Institute aimed at monitoring sensitive near-shore marine habitats.

“Angela was a bright star. Her enthusiasm, dedication, sense of adventure and fun was a big part of our team and her loss is felt deeply. Our condolences to all the families, friends and co-workers who have lost loved ones in this tragedy. Our hearts and thoughts are with you all.”

Rehhorn, originally from Orillia, Ont., had recently received a Bachelors of Science Degree from Dalhousie University and was on the flight heading to Nairobi, Kenya, to participate in the United Nations Environment Assembly as part of the Canadian Wildlife Federation’s Canadian Conservation Corps.

“Her experience took her to Alberta where she went backpacking in Kananaskis this past fall and then to Pacific Rim National Park in BC for her field training. At the time of her passing, Angela had just completed volunteering her time to do species surveys and was developing a citizen science project on bat conservation. She was especially interested in the marine environment and looked forward to expanding her experience in this area,” read a statement from the Canadian Wildlife Federation.

“Being selected to attend this UN Assembly is a testament to the tremendous contributions and value Angela and her fellow CCC cohorts bring to the future of conservation.”

Canadian Wildlife Federation CEO Rick Bates said, “Angela shared the excitement and optimism of volunteering and working to improve our world. Her life is an inspiration to us all.”

Rehhorn was one of four members of the United Nations Association in Canada killed in the crash.

“Our condolences and our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and loved ones of four talented young Canadians. This is a profound loss,” read a statement from United Nations Association in Canada President Kate White.

“These bright, young Canadians were an inspiration: compassionate leaders, dedicated to the conviction that they could build a better future for our country,” said the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour.

“It is a tragic and profound loss for their family, friends and Canada. My sincere and deepest sympathies to their loved ones during this difficult time.”

