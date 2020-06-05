Nicole Edwards, 33, and Jason Tapp, 30. The pair are at large and facing 15 charges related to a sexual assault at Oppenheimer Park in Vancouver, B.C. in April. (Vancouver police handout)

Pair accused of ‘horrific’ assault at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park at large

Police say Jason Tapp, 30, and Nicole Edwards, 33, did not show up to meet their bail supervisor this week

WARNING: This story includes graphic details of an assault

Vancouver police are looking for a pair of suspects charged in a disturbing and violent sexual assault which took place at Oppenheimer Park in April.

Jason Tapp, 30, and Nicole Edwards, 33, have been charged with 15 counts, in total, of offences relating to sexual assault and confinement of a woman, police announced Friday (June 5).

It’s alleged that the Tapp and Edwards directed the victim at gunpoint into a tent where she was held against her will, beaten and sexually assaulted with a weapon for more than 15 hours.

The woman was able to escape.

Tapp and Edwards were arrested on May 2, when police said that a firearm and various items associated with the offence were recovered. They were released from jail on multiple conditions.

The pair were last seen on May 29 and never reported to their bail supervisors this past Tuesday.

“This was a horrific and violent crime, and the suspects preyed on a vulnerable person,” says Const. Tania Visintin. “We need the public’s help to ensure these two offenders are located.”

Tapp is described as 6 foot 5 inches tall, and around 250 pounds. He has black curly hair, and brown eyes. Edwards is described as 5 foot three inches tall, and around 125 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and a “Wahkesh” tattoo on her neck.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 immediately.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP officer cleared in 2019 Kelowna shooting
Next story
Bear strolls into Okangan homeowner’s living room

Just Posted

Revelstoke elementary students write poetry about coronavirus

‘You wish you were free like a black bear’

Revelstoke RCMP seeking help locating stolen mountain bike and motorcycle

The thefts occurred in May

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 4

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Avalanche Canada forecaster awarded scholarship to study risk management

Anne St. Clair is a PhD student at Simon Fraser University

‘We either make a difference or we don’t’: Revelstoke teen leads protest in support of BLM

Revelstoke joined cities across the world protesting against racism and police brutality

Second video of Kelowna RCMP arrest shows Mountie punching suspect at least 10 times

The officer involved in the incident has been reassigned to administrative duties

Pair accused of ‘horrific’ assault at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park at large

Police say Jason Tapp, 30, and Nicole Edwards, 33, did not show up to meet their bail supervisor this week

Bear strolls into Okangan homeowner’s living room

Conservation officers are searching for the bear, which entered a home in the Foothills area

No charges to be laid against 22 northern B.C. pipeline protesters

Twenty-two people were arrested in February, but Crown has decided not to pursue charges

RCMP officer cleared in 2019 Kelowna shooting

The shooting was non-fatal

Number of unemployed people tops 10,000 in Kelowna

Kelowna census metropolitan area lost roughly 1,300 jobs between April and May

Youth advocacy group pulls out of Vernon Black Lives Matter protest

Earth Strike Vernon pulled its support after concerns raised about Kelowna, Vernon protests

‘I just felt I had to do something’: Vernon Black Lives Matter protest organizer

Young woman organizes peaceful protest to take place next week at Vernon courthouse

Woman injured as purse snatched downtown Vernon

Two young men were arrested following detailed statements from witnesses

Most Read