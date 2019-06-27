Pair charged in alleged South Okanagan boat theft

The boat was eventually found on the shoreline in the Munson Mountain

Two men are facing several charges in relation to a break and enter and theft of a boat in Penticton.

On Tuesday, RCMP from Penticton and West Kelowna worked together to respond to a call of a stolen boat from Red Wing Resort that was seen travelling towards the east side of Okanagan Lake.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP utilize dogs, helicopter to catch alleged boat thieves

The boat was eventually found on the shoreline in the Munson Mountain area and, after an extensive search, two men were found hiding in a vineyard and were arrested.

Devon White and Owen Big Charles appeared in Penticton provincial court on three charges each of break and enter and commit an indictable offence, along with a charge of property obtained by crime.

The pair allegedly left numerous stolen items behind as they tried to escape.

According to RCMP Const. James Grandy, both of the men were released into the community on undertakings with conditions.

