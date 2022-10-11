A traffic stop in Vernon in the early hours of Thanksgiving Monday, Oct.10, resulted in the arrest of two suspected drug traffickers. (Black Press file photo)

A traffic stop in Vernon in the early hours of Thanksgiving Monday, Oct.10, resulted in the arrest of two suspected drug traffickers. (Black Press file photo)

Pair of alleged drug traffickers nabbed in Vernon traffic stop

RCMP seize quantity of suspected drugs, cash, cell phones, bear spray, paraphernalia

A proactive traffic stop in the early hours of Thanksgiving Monday led to the arrest of two men believed to be involved in drug trafficking.

A Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer stopped a vehicle in the 3400 block of 32nd Street at approximately 3 a.m.

During the stop, the officer noticed several items consistent with drug trafficking inside the vehicle.

Both men were arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking and after further investigation, police seized a quantity of suspected drugs, cash, cell phones, bear spray and additional drug trafficking paraphernalia. The man operating the vehicle was also confirmed to be prohibited from driving.

“This is great example of the proactive efforts our officers are taking to disrupt criminal activity in our community,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer.

The 26-year old driver and 33-year old passenger, both from Vernon, were released from custody pending a court appearance at a later date. Police are continuing to investigate.

READ MORE: Vernon man with guns, knives, bear spray and brass knuckles in car arrested in Kelowna

READ MORE: Surrey shooting victim drives self to hospital


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPVernon

Previous story
Late-run sockeye salmon run expected to peak this week at Tsústwecw Provincial Park
Next story
Year suspension for Okanagan nurse who admitted to bullying colleagues

Just Posted

A fire at Parkway Bend in 2020. (Parks Canada)
Visible smoke, closures at Mount Revelstoke over coming days due to prescribed fire

(File photo)
Police chase from Sicamous to Revelstoke ends in arrest after officers threatened

Construction on the new Slopeside Hotel across from The Sutton Place Hotel. (Revelstoke Mountain Resort)
BRIEF: Council to consider variance to heli hotel, residents voice concerns

Macton Milton Gomez (left) and Harigaranraj Ramakichenin are both employees of Tamil Kitchen in Nelson under the Rural and Norther Immigration Program. This employment puts them on a fast track to permanent resident status, and helps the business owner with the local labour shortage. (Bill Metcalfe photo)
Rural immigration program expanding to benefit Shuswap employers