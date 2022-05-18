Pair of educated Ukrainians seeking work in Vernon

A pair of Ukrainian professionals are looking for work after fleeing destruction in their homeland and landing in Vernon.

According to a post on the Vernon & Area Community Forum Facebook page, the two young men arrived in Vernon a week ago. They are from Mariupol, a city assaulted by Russian forces that’s now in ruins after months of bombardment. Earlier this month, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the city has been completely diestroyed.

The two men, Nick Zrazh and Max Yenin, have a place to live in Vernon and are on the job hunt, according to the post.

Zrah is a business development manager and client success specialist, while Yenin is a graphic and web designer. Both have great English language proficiency and a post-secondary education.

Back in Ukraine, the duo owned an agency that specializes in branding, marketing, print and web design, called Yenin.art Studio.

Anyone able to help with the job search can contact Nick Zrazh and Max Yenin directly through Facebooik.

Brendan Shykora

JobsUkraine