Pair of small wildfires ignite in Kamloops Fire Centre

No new growth Saturday for North Shuswap wildfire that sparked on Friday

Two new but small wildfires are burning in the Thompson Okanagan region Saturday.

According to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), one fire sparked near Ashcroft and another ignited at Drought Creek and Highway 97C near Peachland April 30.

Both fires are less than 0.01 hectares in size and suspected as being human caused.

BCWS fire information officer Shaelee Stearns said Saturday afternoon that it’s not known whether either fire has grown since being discovered earlier in the day.

On Thursday a larger wildfire sparked in the North Shuswap near St. Ives. As of Friday that blaze had grown to 15 hectares and it’s still classified as out of control. Stearns said there has been no significant growth overnight, and there are still 20 BCWS personnel tackling the blaze. She said a helicopter crew may be on site today to transport gear to the top of the fire.

Friday also saw a small wildfire spark near the Timber Lake forest service road southwest of Kamloops. The fire is an estimated size of 0.01 hectares.

READ MORE: BC Wildfire Service updates size of North Shuswap wildfire to 15 hectares

READ MORE: Vacant home destroyed in Oliver fire, deemed suspicious

Brendan Shykora

bcwildfireWildfire season