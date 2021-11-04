A truck of pallets spilled onto Highway 97 Thursday morning south of Vernon. (David Pimson photo)

Pallets spilled on Highway 97 south of Vernon

Traffic heading to Kelowna is at a standstill

Highway 97 traffic near Vernon is at a standstill after a truck full of pallets dumped its load.

The southbound lane between Birnie Road and Kalamalka Lakeview Drive stalled around 10:30 a.m.

DriveBC reports delays are continuing.

David Pimson was heading into Vernon when he saw the lineup of vehicles in the southbound lane stopped ahead, coming down the hill from the landfill.

At the front of the lineup is a pile of pallets spilled across both lanes. It appears only southbound traffic is affected.

“Turn around at the dump,” Pimson said. “Road is closed.”

It appears, Pimson said, the truck jack-knifed as has hit the barriers dividing the highway.

Check back for updates.

READ MORE: Second drug alert issued warning Vernon of beige ‘down’

READ MORE: Kamloops woman still missing after RCMP locate Jeep

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashOkanaganTransportation

Previous story
Vaccination rates rise as cases drop in South Okanagan Similkameen
Next story
Radon testing advised for all B.C. homes to reduce cancer risks

Just Posted

The Revelstoke Hospice Society is accepting donations at Save-On Foods and Southside Market in November. With a donation you have a chance at winning this cardinal Christmas quilt. The quilt will be on display Nov. 13 and 20 at Save-On Foods and Southside Market on Nov. 14 and 21. Donations and memberships to the Hospice Society are welcome all year. (Contributed-Theresa Hamilton)
Revelstoke Hospice Society accepting donations in November

The BC CDC reported 11 cases of COVID-19 in Revelstoke Oct. 24-30.
Revelstoke sees 11 COVID cases Oct. 24-30

Revelstoke City Council has some tough decisions ahead. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Jocelyn’s Jottings: Tough decisions ahead for mayor and council

FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy