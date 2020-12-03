The Winnipeg-based app released its 2020 findings thus far showing the people of Vernon jumped at the opportunity to support its local favourites amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (SkipTheDishes photo)

The Winnipeg-based app released its 2020 findings thus far showing the people of Vernon jumped at the opportunity to support its local favourites amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (SkipTheDishes photo)

Pandemic pushes 50% more Vernon eateries on SkipTheDishes

‘Vernon is a trendsetter,’ delivery app says after revealing city’s favourite takeout foods

One silver lining shines through the pandemic in Vernon: 50 per cent more restaurants are now available for delivery via SkipTheDishes.

Delivery became increasingly important for survival amid the pandemic — for both businesses and those who can’t cook (or don’t want to) — and the delivery app shows Vernonites were quick to show their local restaurants some love during the lockdown.

Golden Crown Restaurant, Kelly O’Bryan’s and RAKU Rice and Noodle Bar take the top three spots as the region’s favourite independents.

SkipTheDishes communications specialist Melanie Loeb said Vernon is a trendsetter.

“Its top picks look a bit different than national trends, which include Asian dishes, burgers and pizza as the top most-ordered items,” she said.

Vernon loves its burgers, but surprisingly ice cream and chicken fingers took the second and third spot for most-ordered items this year so far. Meanwhile, Kelowna’s number one is sushi, followed by ice cream and tempura.

Last year, Vernon ordered more butter chicken than anything else followed by McDonald’s Junior Chicken burger and donairs.

One British Columbian ordered from Skip 759 times in 2020 so far, according to the app’s loyalty program, while another nearly broke records with their massive $845 order — the most expensive in the province, but unfortunately, one Edmontonian outdid it with a $900.27 order.

While more restaurants jumped onboard for delivery, and foodies took to the app to maintain physical distance, liquor sales also skyrocketed.

The Winnipeg-based delivery app launched liquor delivery in B.C. in 2017 and in 2020, due to the pandemic, sales jumped 117 per cent across the province. The most popular time to order some booze was Saturdays at 7 p.m., according to the report.

In that same sip, slushies were noted as the number one convenience item ordered, the report reads.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, SkipTheDishes gave more than $30 million back to its restaurant partners and community through commission rebates and order-driving initiatives across Canada.

British Columbians also offered aid to their local favourites through the tipping feature raising more than $230,000 to help during unprecedented times.

READ MORE: Vernon resident orders Skip The Dishes over 200 times in 2019

READ MORE: Downtown curbside pickup parking now in drive

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Highway 97 cleared near Lake Country following crash
Next story
Kelowna man paralyzed in dirt bike crash makes plea for help

Just Posted

Dr. Albert de Villiers, Chief Medical Health Officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
‘People need to start listening’: IH top doc combats COVID-19 misconceptions

Dr. Albert de Villiers says light at the end of the tunnel will grow in step with people’s adherence to PHO guidance

Begbie View Elementary has put together a cookbook of 187 recipes from the student and staff community to help fundraise for a natural playground. (Submitted)
New Revelstoke cook launched to raise funds for local school

The recipe book is a fundraiser for a natural playground at Begbie View Elementary

The Stuff the Cruiser event sees people fill an RCMP vehicle with donations for the local food bank. (File Photo)
Revelstoke invited to cram RCMP cruiser with donations for local food bank

It will be a no-contact event

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov - AFP)
Update: Interior Health reports 66 new COVID-19 infections, 4 in ICU

570 cases are active; 18 in hospital, 4 in intensive care

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year as he comments on various questions from the media in the Press Gallery at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Revelstoke COVID-19 cluster linked to non-essential travel: Horgan

There have been 46 cases of COVID-19 in the community

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 694 diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Three more health care outbreaks, 12 deaths

Margaret Holm
HOLM: Better Bicycle Lanes

Margaret Holm writes about solutions to global warming

The newly opened Switzmalph Child Care Centre at Salmon Arm offers culturally enriched programs featuring the Secwépemc culture but is open to children of all heritages. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Video: Switzmalph Child Care Centre shares culture with Shuswap community

New daycare at Salmon Arm offers Secwépemc culturally enriched programs to children of all heritages

Man walking in the winter downtown.
Dyer: The role of air tightness testing in energy efficiency

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: Are we really “all in this together?”

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

(Pixabay)
Canadians’ mental health has deteriorated with the second wave, study finds

Increased substance use one of the ways people are coping

A private retail non-medical cannabis store has been proposed for the Mall at Piccadilly. The application will go to Salmon Arm Council’s planning meeting for a referral on Dec. 7. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Retail cannabis store proposed for Salmon Arm’s Mall at Piccadilly

Application to come to council’s planning meeting on Monday, Dec. 7.

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who rammed a police car to escape an arrest attempt. (File photo)
North Okanagan robbery suspect leaves empty handed, and gets caught

Armed suspect demanded cash and lottery tickets from Vernon Street business

(www.pikrepo.com)
UPDATE: Outdoor and indoor adult team sports banned as B.C. battles surge in COVID cases

Youth sports will continue in a more restrictive phase

Most Read