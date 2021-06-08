Organizers have officially cancelled the 2021 Falkland Stampede. (Morning Star - file photo)

Organizers have officially cancelled the 2021 Falkland Stampede. (Morning Star - file photo)

Pandemic ropes in Falkland Stampede for second straight year

Organizers had hoped to run three-day event at end of August 2021

Moving the annual Falkland Stampede from its usual May long weekend date to the end of August for 2021 was dependent on provincial health orders.

Organizers of the hugely popular rodeo have now cancelled the stampede for 2021 and will hope to resume the tradition on the May long weekend in 2022.

“Although the current state of this pandemic is moving in a positive direction, the expected provincial health orders come August will not allow for a large scale event such as the stampede to occur,” organizers announced on the Falkland Stampede Facebook page.

“The Falkland Community Association has exhausted all avenues and it is in the best interest of all that we postpone the stampede to May 2022.

“Thank you for your continued support.”

The century-old rodeo, held over three days, is one of Canada’s largest, part of the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association circuit which draws competitors from around the world.

The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

READ MORE: Falkland Stampede hopes for August return


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

pro rodeo

Previous story
B.C. inches towards universal child care, pledges to support Indigenous-led initiatives
Next story
5 Vernon, 2 Lake Country schools exposed to COVID-19

Just Posted

Hundreds of people gathered at Kelowna’s City Park Friday afternoon (June 4) to honour the lives of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were discovered last week at the former grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Syilx Nation members make emotional trip to Kamloops Residential School for Unity Run

‘It was healing for our people, healing for our survivors, and lifted the hearts of a Nation in mourning’

Downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
New COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke go back down to zero

Data from May 28 to June 3

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Your hair and fingernails don’t grow after you die

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 8, 2021

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)
Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to traverse Interior Health

The mobile clinics will target rural and remote communities

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Interior B.C. care homes awarded national grant

The funding will support the Interior’s 70 care homes, helping to strengthen future pandemic response

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

Survivorship paddlers hold up pink carnations to honour women fighting breast cancer and those who have lost their lives on the last day of the Penticton Dragonboat Festival in 2019. Many Survivorship paddlers have become volunteers of Tomorrow’s Hope. (Western News file photo)
Offering Tomorrow’s Hope for women diagnosed with breast cancer in South Okanagan

Penticton dragonboat group along with other women offering support, resources

A Canadian Red Cross member directs visitors to the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Williams Lake, B.C., May 10, 2021. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate below 200 for third day Tuesday

Active cases down to 2,051, 203 people in hospital

Students walk to school at the Durham College campus and the University of Ontario Institute of Technology in Oshawa, Ont., on Tuesday, March 13, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Despite economic reopening, students still worry about lack of summer work

Concerns raised about the ability of young people to earn enough to help cover tuition in the fall

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to hold a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau mum on calls to abandon appeals of compensation for First Nations kids

Motion demands that Trudeau’s minority government abandon judicial reviews set for court next week

Alberta’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa on Monday, July 6, 2020. A $600 fine was issued after a gender-reveal party led to a wildfire in Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Exploding device at gender reveal party leads to wildfire in northern Alberta

An exploding target turned into a fire about half the size of a Canadian Football League field

The snow pack levels for the province were slightly above normal, according to the June 1 measurements. (Contributed)
British Columbia’s June snow measurements slightly above normal

BC River Forecast Centre has compiled data from around the province

(Photo: Twitter@SurreyRCMP)
Fireworks mistaken for shots fired on Westside

Large police presence has residents alarmed due to recent standoff

Most Read