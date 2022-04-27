Paramedics across B.C. and here in Penticton are attending one overdose a day on average in 2021 with no end in sight to the toxic drug supply. The opioid crisis has left B.C. paramedics struggling with mental health issues. (ADOBE STOCK IMAGE)

Paramedics threatened while providing life-saving measures in Penticton

Paramedics were providing care to an unconscious person at the homeless shelter

Penticton RCMP were called to the local homeless shelter to assist BC EHS paramedics who were being threatened while providing life-saving measures to a person who was unconscious on Tuesday, April 26.

Police located the suspect responsible for the threats. The man was arrested and charges of uttering threats and resisting arrest will be forwarded to Crown Counsel for consideration.

Paramedics in Penticton are busier than ever before.

Ambulances were called out to 748 overdoses last year, nearly double the amount from the year before of 474 call-outs.

“While Penticton has year-over-year shown an increase in overdoses, the community is part of a province-wide trend to increasing overdose numbers during the pandemic,” said BC EHS.

On a per-capita basis, Penticton RCMP responds to twice as many mental health calls as Kelowna, Kamloops and Vernon, said Penticton’s top cop.

