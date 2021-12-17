Parent company of Lavington pellet plant donates $50K for B.C. flood relief

Drax Group’s donation will be used for ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, future preparedness

The parent company of a pellet plant in Lavington is donating $50,000 to aid relief efforts in communities affected by recent flooding and landslides in B.C.

The donation to the British Columbia Floods and Extreme Weather Appeal will be used for immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resilience and preparedness for future events in the province and impacted regions, according to British energy company Drax Group.

Drax’s contribution will be tripled, since both the federal and provincial governments have agreed to match every dollar donated to the Canadian Red Cross in support of flood-ravaged communities.

“This past year has been very challenging for folks in British Columbia – first the continuing COVID pandemic, then the wildfires and now the floods that have devastated the lives and homes of many people,” said Matt White, executive vice president of Drax’s pellet operations.

“We believe it’s important to support the people who live in the areas where we operate, and we hope this donation helps British Columbians take the first steps towards repairing their lives and rebuilding their communities.”

Flooding, mudslides and landslides damaged thousands of homes on southern Vancouver Island, the South Coast, parts of the Interior and the Kootenay region, and damaged road and rail infrastructure could take months to repair. Officials estimate the extreme weather event to be the costliest natural disaster in Canadian history.

The Canadian Red Cross is working alongside First Nations and provincial, local and federal governments to support people impacted by the floods.

“Thanks to the generosity of Canadians, Red Cross is able to support the immediate and ongoing relief and recovery efforts for people impacted by these devastating floods,” said Pat Quealey, vice president, B.C. and Yukon, Canadian Red Cross. “The road to recovery will be long for many people, and Drax’s contribution will make a difference in ensuring our teams can support them as they recover from this disaster.”

To make a donation to the British Columbia Floods and Extreme Weather Appeal, visit redcross.ca or call 1-800-418-1111.

Drax acquired Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. — a major producer of biomass pellets which operates a pellet plant in Lavington — in April 2021.

