Parent faces charges after allegedly driving vehicle into crowd of students

School officials say an incident where the parent of a PSS student drove into a crowd of students is still under investigation. (File photo)

A parent of a student at Princeton Secondary School (PSS) is facing charges after an incident involving numerous young persons.

On Friday, Sept. 25, a parent of a PSS student allegedly drove into a crowd of teenagers, located near the N and L Garage on Old Hedley Road.

According to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, Crown counsel has yet to approve charges of assault, while according to the school district, the investigation continues.

Hughes said it’s alleged the driving incident occurred after a female student of the school was subjected to “serious” verbal bullying.

There were no major injuries, said Hughes, although some of the students affected were taken to Princeton General Hospital by their ownparents.

In an email to The Spotlight, School District 58 assistant superintendent Jameel Aziz said: “We are aware of the incident you have referred to. SD58 and PSS have conducted a preliminary investigation and are awaiting the outcome of the RCMP’s findings. Due to the involvement of minors and the [Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act], we are unable to share anything further at this time.”

An internal school memo, circulated three days later and obtained by The Spotlight, stated the following: “There was an incident after school on Friday that involved conflict between a number of our students and a parent. It started outside school grounds and continued down by N and L. RCMP were called to the scene.

“Please be aware that a few students are traumatized and upset…Most have seen our school counsellor.”

