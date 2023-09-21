Parking would be provided at proposed Summerland pool

Location of new facility would result in reconfiguration of parking spaces at arena

The proposed location for replacement for the aging Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre is in front of the existing Summerland Arena and Summerland Curling Club. New parking areas would be added to the side of the building, to replace the parking spaces that would be lost in front of the arena. (District of Summerland image)

While the proposed replacement for the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre would be constructed in the parking area, in front of the Summerland Arena and Summerland Curling Club, parking spaces will still be available.

The municipality of Summerland owns the adjacent land, which is being leased to Timber Mart on a temporary short-term basis, for use as a storage yard and for loading and general operations.

READ ALSO: Summerland council picks site for new pool

READ ALSO: Summerland to go to referendum on new pool

The municipality said this land has been identified as an area to expand parking to meet the requirements of the existing arena and the proposed aquatic centre.

The site, located at 8820 Jubilee Rd. E., was selected as the preferred site for the replacement of the aquatic centre facility.

Lori Mullin, director of community services for Summerland, says at present, there are 129 parking stalls at the site. The conceptual plans indicate there will be 191 parking stalls when the project is completed.

The existing aquatic and fitness centre on Kelly Avenue was constructed in 1976 and is now at the end of its usable life, the municipality says.

A referendum on borrowing up to $50 million for the proposed facility will be held on Nov. 4.

The plans for the proposed facility include an aquatic centre, a fitness centre, a fitness and activity multi-purpose room, a family and youth multi-purpose room, universal access and family change rooms and modern energy efficiency building standards.

By constructing the facility in front of the arena, the municipality’s recreation department will be able to provide uninterrupted sports and recreation and rehabilitation services during the construction. If the referendum passes, the new facility is expected to be open by the end of 2026.

In addition, the new location could accommodate child care in future phases.

The municipality can also benefit from increased energy efficiencies by using heat recapture technology. This involves using the heat surplus from the arena to assist in heating the recreation centre.

To report a typo, email:

newsroom@summerlandreview.com.



newsroom@summerlandreview.com

<Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RecreationSummerland