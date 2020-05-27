Princeton’s municipally owned RV campground will open for visitors June 1. Photo Town of Princeton

Parks, camping and buildings will open in Princeton June 1

The first day of June will be a big deal for Princeton.

Parks will re-open, along with the Visitor’s Centre, town hall, and the municipally-owned RV campground on Highway 3.

CAO Lyle Thomas said it’s a step in getting back to the “new normal” amid adjustments to COVID-19.

The only town facilities that will remain closed are the arena – as it is off-season – and the pool.

Thomas said he is awaiting guidance from the province before opening the swimming facility.

Related: Princeton Golf Course to open May 1 for members only

It’s the first year the municipality has taken over direct management of its RV park, and Thomas said staff is “excited about running it ourselves.”

The park would have normally opened mid-May, however staff are now taking on-line reservations for the summer.

“We will book every other site,” to promote social distancing, said Thomas. “That’s what we will do to start with.”

Related: COVID-19: B.C. park reservations surge as campgrounds reopen

While drop in campers will be welcomed, Thomas said the town is “not encouraging” travellers to come from other provinces.

The Visitor’s Centre and the town hall have been equipped with Plexiglas screens and separations to protect staff and customers, said Thomas.

There are limits set for the number of people who can enter either building at the same time.

Service at town hall “might be a bit slower,” due to the need for staff to disinfect surfaces between each interaction.

The town has also arranged for greater custodial services.

Thomas said staff in all facilities will make adjustments for safety and practicality.

“At this point we can’t anticipate every scenario.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner
Next story
B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

Just Posted

Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park to partially reopen June 1

The Meadows in the Sky Parkway is expected to open

New Revelstoke staycation contest worth $1K launched

It’s to stoke locals for exploring their own backyard

Revelstoke sushi event fundraises almost $10K for local hospital

Kawakuba Japanese Restaurant raised almost $10,000 for Queen Victoria Hospital. The fundraiser… Continue reading

Revelstoke man with Alberta plates gets car keyed and aggressive note

Some people are finding hostile reception due to COVID-19 worries

Province seeks feedback on proposed all-season recreation resort near New Denver

Mountain lodge, chairlifts, hiking and biking trails all part of massive resort

B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

Pandemic restrictions now longer than 2017 wildfire emergency

VIDEO: Flowers stolen from Vernon distillery

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery captured surveillance footage of the thief in a black car

Unique ‘the Wedge’ development makes way back to Kelowna council

Council initially deferred its decision on the project in March

North and Central Okanagan on flood watch

Kalamalka Lake is close to capacity, and much of North and Central… Continue reading

Nanaimo senior clocked going 50 km/hr over limit says her SUV shouldn’t be impounded

RCMP say they can’t exercise discretion when it comes to excessive speeding tickets

Parks, camping and buildings will open in Princeton June 1

The first day of June will be a big deal for Princeton.… Continue reading

RCMP report woman attacked on side of Shuswap road

Police say suspect identified but not located

Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner

More than 4,700 people have died of overdoses since B.C. declared a public health emergency in early 2016

CMHC sees declines in home prices, sales, starts that will linger to end of 2022

CMHC said average housing prices could fall anywhere from nine to 18 per cent in its forecast

Most Read