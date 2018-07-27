Parks Canada fighting another fire in Mt. Revelstoke National Park

Another wildfire has been discovered in Mt. Revelstoke National Park. (File photo)

A new fire in Mt Revelstoke National Park was discovered this morning.

It is located on the east side of the Clachnacudainn Creek valley, across from the July 17 wildfire and is thought to be a “hold over” or a delayed start from lightning activity from the same storm.

According to the news release from Parks Canada, crews were dispatched immediately upon discovery to assess the new start and will actively manage the fire within natural boundaries.

The fire does not pose a risk to people or assets and the park remains open.

The safety of the public, our crews, infrastructure and neighbouring lands is Parks Canada’s top priority, the news release said.

Parks Canada fire crews continue to monitor Mount Revelstoke and Glacier national parks for new wildfires and are ready with the resources to respond quickly.

Through Parks Canada’s national fire management program, additional fire crews are currently in Revelstoke from Prince Albert and Wood Buffalo national parks, to support wildfire preparedness.

Since the lightning strikes on July 17, the Clachnacudainn West wildfire has been contained at about 4.5 hectares in size, the Woosley Creek wildfire is less than one hectare and a wildfire near Miller Lake has been extinguished.